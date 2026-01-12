Lifestyle
Pamela Anderson Appears to Break Her No-Makeup Rule

Is she reintroducing cosmetics into her red carpet appearances?

Pamela Anderson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson wore a Golden Globes look that subtly suggests the actress may loosen her makeup-free red carpet rule in 2026.

Anderson, 58, turned up at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards red carpet wearing a head-to-toe white Oscar de la Renta ensemble. Her hair was lightened back to an ethereal platinum blonde after a brief stint as a redhead, and she appeared to wear very light makeup for the occasion.

US-Canadian actress Pamela Anderson attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026.

Anderson wore a white collared shirt and a maxi skirt by Oscar de la Renta.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The Naked Gun star, who presented the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, alongside singer Miley Cyrus, looked glowing and natural.

Her skin looked foundation-free, but a close-up of her face hinted at a shimmery taupe eyeshadow, rosy pink lip color, and soft wash of pink blush.

Pamela Anderson at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

Anderson's light makeup and sleek updo stole the show.

Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Anderson became a makeup-free icon when she sat in the front row at Paris Fashion Week in 2023 with a completely bare face. Since then, she has attended red carpet premieres and graced magazine covers with a bare face.

“I look like my Instagram photos every day. That’s where [the choice to go makeup-free] stemmed from,” she told People in 2025.

Pamela Anderson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California.

Anderson's skin was glowing while she rocked her new bangs at the Golden Globes.

John Shearer/WireImage

Although it seems the actress wore a little makeup to the Golden Globes, the look was a far cry from Anderson’s heavy frosted shadow, thick lip liner, and extreme bronzer in her Baywatch days—an aesthetic that required zero zoomed-in detail shots and speculation to determine whether or not cosmetics were worn.

Pamela Anderson attends the VH1 Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin, at Radio City Music Hall in October 1998 in New York City.

Pamela Anderson at Radio City Music Hall in October 1998 in New York City.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Interestingly, while many consider heavy makeup and complex updos inherent to Anderson’s “old look,” the quiet beauty of Sunday’s Golden Globes look evokes her earlier red carpet appearances. In 1991, for instance, the 24-year-old star wore an all-white ensemble, a casual hairstyle, and light makeup for an ABC Television Affiliates Party.

Actress Pamela Anderson attends ABC Television Affiliates Party on June 12, 1991 at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California.

Anderson heading to the ABC Television Affiliates Party in 1991 at the Century Plaza Hotel in California.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Anderson debuted the fresh blonde shade on Friday at the WWD Fashion Awards, then added a series of instant photos to her Instagram, captioning the post, “Hello again.”

The images captured Anderson looking into the camera with her platinum blonde hair in an updo with fringe, garnering over 400,000 likes. The comments were filled with admiration, some fans pointing out the resemblance to her famous looks from the ‘90s. One commenter simply wrote, “Pammy,” with a heart emoji.

