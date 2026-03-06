Oscar-Winning Actress and Her Lookalike Daughter Attend First Event Together in 7 Years
One of Hollywood’s top actresses made a rare appearance alongside her daughter at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
Mad About You star Helen Hunt, 62, took her daughter, Makena Lei Carnahan, 21, as her date to the Stella McCartney Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear fashion show in Paris.
The outing marks the mother-daughter duo’s first public event together in almost seven years, as first noted by InStyle.
In Paris, Hunt and Makena posed arm in arm outside the show’s venue, a riding hall in the Bois de Boulogne, before joining A-listers Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and Anna Wintour in the front row.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Hunt wore a white T-shirt with flowy sleeves, paired with a gray-green leather skirt past her knees. Her hair was a curled bob with a deep sidepart, and she wore dark eye makeup with a nude, glossy lip. She accessorised with a black clutch purse.
Makena, who is a musician in a band called Widemouth, wore a black T-shirt that read “come together,” likely a reference to the famous Beatles anthem, and a gray checker-patterned suit.
The two matched in accessories, particularly their fiery footwear. Both wore red patent-leather heels, with Hunt’s having pointed toes with V-shaped openings, while Makena’s were square-toed with U-shaped openings.
The duo also wore black sunglasses. Hunt opted for a rounder cat-eye shape, while Makena wore square-shaped glasses.
Even their jewelry seemed to subtly coordinate, with Hunt picking small gold hoops for her lobes and Makena wearing oversized silver ones.
Hunt praised the show on Instagram, writing, “Got glammed up with the BEST DATE EVER @makenalei to see @stellamccartney’s beautiful clothes. I don’t know how you make clothes joyful but she did.” In the photos posted by Hunt, she posed alone outside the show, with Stella McCartney, and with her daughter.
Many of her famous friends commented on Hunt’s fashionable look. Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer, 58, commented, “So chic!!!!! This look is perfection,” while Father of the Bride actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 54, simply wrote, “How Fun!!”
Hunt shares her daughter with producer Matthew Carnahan, whom she dated for 16 years; the couple broke up in 2017.
She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Carol Connelly in the 1997 romantic comedy As Good as It Gets, and is considered one of the most beloved actresses of her generation.
Hunt and Makena made their last public appearance in 2019 in New York City, at an afterparty for “Working—A Musical.”
Even then, Makena resembled her mother, particularly when Hunt was early in her career and had strawberry-blonde hair.
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog