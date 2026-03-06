Lifestyle RARE REUNIONS Oscar-Winning Actress and Her Lookalike Daughter Attend First Event Together in 7 Years The duo subtly matched their accessories. Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

One of Hollywood’s top actresses made a rare appearance alongside her daughter at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Mad About You star Helen Hunt, 62, took her daughter, Makena Lei Carnahan, 21, as her date to the Stella McCartney Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear fashion show in Paris.

Helen Hunt with daughter Makena Lei Carnahan at the front row of Stella McCartney Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear fashion show in Paris in March 2026. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

The outing marks the mother-daughter duo’s first public event together in almost seven years, as first noted by InStyle.

In Paris, Hunt and Makena posed arm in arm outside the show’s venue, a riding hall in the Bois de Boulogne, before joining A-listers Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and Anna Wintour in the front row.

Hunt wore a white T-shirt with flowy sleeves, paired with a gray-green leather skirt past her knees. Her hair was a curled bob with a deep sidepart, and she wore dark eye makeup with a nude, glossy lip. She accessorised with a black clutch purse.

Helen Hunt and Makena Lei Carnahan matched their accessories at Paris Fashion Week in March 2026. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Makena, who is a musician in a band called Widemouth, wore a black T-shirt that read “come together,” likely a reference to the famous Beatles anthem, and a gray checker-patterned suit.

The two matched in accessories, particularly their fiery footwear. Both wore red patent-leather heels, with Hunt’s having pointed toes with V-shaped openings, while Makena’s were square-toed with U-shaped openings.

The duo also wore black sunglasses. Hunt opted for a rounder cat-eye shape, while Makena wore square-shaped glasses.

Helen Hunt wore dark eyeliner, pink blush, and a glossy nude lip. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Even their jewelry seemed to subtly coordinate, with Hunt picking small gold hoops for her lobes and Makena wearing oversized silver ones.

Hunt praised the show on Instagram, writing, “Got glammed up with the BEST DATE EVER @makenalei to see @stellamccartney’s beautiful clothes. I don’t know how you make clothes joyful but she did.” In the photos posted by Hunt, she posed alone outside the show, with Stella McCartney, and with her daughter.

Many of her famous friends commented on Hunt’s fashionable look. Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer, 58, commented, “So chic!!!!! This look is perfection,” while Father of the Bride actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 54, simply wrote, “How Fun!!”

Helen Hunt and Matthew Carnahan at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2005. Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

Hunt shares her daughter with producer Matthew Carnahan, whom she dated for 16 years; the couple broke up in 2017.

She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Carol Connelly in the 1997 romantic comedy As Good as It Gets, and is considered one of the most beloved actresses of her generation.

Helen Hunt and Jack Nicholson in "As Good as It Gets" in 1997. IMDb/TriStar Pictures

Hunt and Makena made their last public appearance in 2019 in New York City, at an afterparty for “Working—A Musical.”

Helen Hunt and daughter Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan at the afterparty of "Working—A Musical" in New York City in 2019. Walter McBride/Getty Images

Even then, Makena resembled her mother, particularly when Hunt was early in her career and had strawberry-blonde hair.

Young Helen Hunt with ginger hair in Los Angeles in 1983. Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

