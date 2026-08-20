Oscar-Winning Screen Legend, 92, Makes Rare Public Appearance
The film icon shared a sweet message for her fans.
Oscar-winning screen legend Shirley MacLaine made a rare video appearance.
On August 17, the Southampton Playhouse posted a video from the beloved 92-year-old actress on Instagram. The Southampton, New York, movie theater shared the short-and-sweet message to fans ahead of its screening of her 1969 cult-classic musical comedy, Sweet Charity.
In the video, the Terms of Endearment star—who has won an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Emmy Award—sat in front of a bed wearing a light-blue long-sleeved shirt with a red vest, topped off with round black-framed glasses.
“Hi, Southampton Playhouse. Wish I could be with you. I would like to see Sweet Charity again,” MacLaine started her message.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“Now while you’re watching it, remember how hard we worked,” she continued, joking, “and between you and me, it didn’t do very well.”
Sweet Charity was not a success at the box office, but it showcased MacLaine’s incredible skills as a dancer in iconic dance numbers by Bob Fosse, who directed and choreographed the screen adaptation of the 1966 Broadway musical.
“I hope you guys like it. Much love,” MacLaine said before blowing a kiss to the camera.
Fans were thrilled to see her on video, calling her a “living legend,” an “icon,” and “a queen.”
“The greatest legs in showbiz!” one commenter quipped.
“Bravo to Shirley MacLaine! One of the last of the great stars from the 1950s,” another added. “I have loved her many great films and characters.”
MacLaine was last seen on December 3, 2025, when she attended the first-ever Dance Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, California.
At the gala, she received the Dance Hall of Fame Shirley MacLaine Lifetime Achievement Award, named after her.
Before she was a movie star, making her debut in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 hit The Trouble with Harry, MacLaine made a career as a dancer on Broadway.
During her film stardom, she danced in multiple movies, including the 1960 film Can-Can, in which she starred opposite Frank Sinatra. The two became longtime friends until Sinatra died of a heart attack in 1998 at 82.
MacLaine is also a mother to actress Sachi Parker, 69, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, late film producer Steve Parker.
In her acceptance speech, MacLaine said she danced every day from age 3 until her sixties.
“Getting an award for dancing is the most important acknowledgment I could have. I mean that,” she said.
“My mother took me to dancing class when I was three because I had weak ankles and I fell in love with it,” MacLaine said. “But here’s what it also included: discipline, love of music, a sense of cooperation with other people, being on time.”
MacLaine thanked her lifelong hobby for her health.
“I would have to say that dance, what I’ve learned being part of it, is why I’m still here,” she said. “With everything I’ve done, I have to say the dancing is the most important.”
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Ad-Free
$79
First year then $119.99/year
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Ad-Free
$79
First year then $119.99/year
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…