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GOOD MORNING, ANGELS!

Original ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Stars Reunite for Show’s 50th Anniversary

The trio paid tribute to the late Farrah Fawcett.

Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd, and Kate Jackson pose for a portrait in Los Angeles, California in 1978.

Harry Langdon/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd shined brightly during a rare reunion.

On Monday night, the three actresses celebrated the 50th anniversary of their 1970s hit show, Charlie’s Angels, by taking the stage at the 2026 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

The trio presented the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series to The Pitt, but before announcing the winner, they honored a fellow angel: Farrah Fawcett.

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd in "Charlie's Angels."

Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd, and Kate Jackson in "Charlie's Angels."

IMDb

Smith, 80, wore a mint green gown covered in white feathers and crystal embellishments. Jackson, 77, opted for a white silky pantsuit, while Ladd, 75, stunned in a sparkling navy blue gown.

Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd on stage at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on September 14, 2026.

Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd on stage at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on September 14, 2026.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“I would like to acknowledge someone not standing with us tonight, and that’s my friend Farrah Fawcett,” Smith said.

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Fawcett was one of the three original angels starring opposite David Doyle, alongside Smith and Jackson, in 1976. Fawcett left the show after one season and was replaced by Ladd.

Charlie's Angels with Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith premiered on ABC in September 1976.

Charlie's Angels with Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith premiered on ABC in September 1976.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Smith continued that Fawcett, who died of metastatic anal cancer in 2009 at 62, was “here with us in everyone’s collective memory.”

Jackson added that Fawcett was “the shiniest angel of all,” and Ladd joked that a poster of Fawcett in a red swimsuit “lives in the minds and the garages of many a man.”

All three of the angels on stage have talked about their prior battles with breast cancer.

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Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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