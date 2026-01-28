Original ‘Catwoman’ Actress, 92, Stuns in Rare Public Appearance

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Actress Julie Newmar became a household name when she portrayed Catwoman in the live-action Batman series from 1966 to 1967. While the show has since become a campy relic of classic television, Newmar, 92, looked as glamorous as ever during a rare public meet-and-greet with fans.

The actress posted photos on Instagram from the Hollywood Show, a pop culture event in Los Angeles featuring classic celebrities, earlier this month. Wearing a vibrant outfit and perfectly applied makeup, Newmar looked stunning—and much younger than her 92 years—as she posed for selfies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing a green sweater and a sheer choker, Newmar appeared energetic and mischievous as she posed with fans, even making hand gestures. The actress’s silky white hair was styled in a voluminous bob reminiscent of her Catwoman days, and she wore scarlet lipstick and long, fluttery lashes.

In a comment on her own post, the actress wrote, “Thank you’s to everyone I met at the Hollywood Show. I am still floating with happiness.”

Born Julia Chalene Newmeyer, she originally rose to fame by starring in the 1954 Oscar-winning classic Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Two years later, she won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in The Marriage-Go-Round on Broadway.

But Newmar’s most famous role was playing Catwoman in the ABC live-action adaptation of the Batman comic for two seasons alongside Adam West.

Actress Julie Newmar as Catwoman in the 'Batman' series. 20th Century Fox/ABC

ADVERTISEMENT

She originated the role of the famous villain, but was replaced by Eartha Kitt in the show’s third and final season due to scheduling conflicts. Later, Lee Meriwether played the feline superheroine in the 1966 film adaptation of the comic book.

In 2018, Newmar gave local Minnesota outlet Bring Me the News insights into her portrayal of the famous villain. She recalled, “I once sat down and made a list of ‘Who is Catwoman, according to Julie Newmar?’”

The actress explained that she “wrote down words like ‘playful, hit man strategy, lording over others, hatching plots, diabolical webs of deceit, satisfaction ensured—almost S&M, meaning safely manipulated, in charge of all that exists, and greed, greed-greed.’”

Julie Newmar poses for a portrait wearing a green wool top and fishnet stockings, circa 1955. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Newmar reprised her role as Catwoman decades later, lending her voice to the animated films Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (2016) and Batman vs. Two-Face (2017).

Since Newmar’s run in the 1960s, the iconic role has been played by actresses such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, and Zoë Kravitz.

The actress’s name is also mentioned in the hit 1995 comedy To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, which starred Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze, and John Leguizamo. The main characters carry an autographed photo of Newmar throughout the film, and the actress also appears in a cameo.