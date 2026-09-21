LIGHT UP I Tried Omnilux’s LED Light Therapy Mask Designed Just for Men The red light therapy mask is “engineered for men’s skin.” The Daily Beast/Omnilux

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While I’m OK with the increasing wrinkles and crow’s feet that come with age, the signs of years of sun damage sprinkled across my face really bother me. Every time I look in the mirror, the blotches and brown spots remind me of how I failed to apply sunscreen for a decade—not to mention the skin cancer scare I dealt with a couple of years ago. My wife (a beauty editor) has “prescribed” me a pared-down skincare routine, which has helped fade some of the spots. I’m not bothered by the damage enough to pay hundreds of dollars for lasers or other in-office treatments, so when I heard about the Omnilux Men red light therapy mask, I figured it was the next best thing to seeing a dermatologist.

The Omnilux Men LED Light Therapy Mask is engineered specifically for men’s skin. According to the brand, men’s skin is about 25 percent thicker than women’s. So the Omnilux Men LED Light Therapy Mask uses the deepest-penetrating near-infrared wavelength. Along with fading sunspots and pigmentation, Omnilux says the mask can also help soften wrinkles, de-puff eye bags, and even address sagging skin. While erasing my sun damage was my primary concern, I was eager to see if the mask could combat the crow’s feet violently lashing out from the corners of my eyes and betraying my boyish charm.

The Omnilux Men Mask uses medical-grade light therapy (red and near-infrared), which helps improve the skin through a process called “Photobiomodulation.” It’s what happens when a non-thermal form of light is absorbed into the skin and triggers change at the cellular level. This, in turn, helps boost collagen and elastin production, resulting in firmer, brighter, smoother skin. LED light therapy has been studied for decades, peer-reviewed, and proven to actually work. The Omnilux mask offers the convenience of at-home use for in-office results.

Omnilux $ 395 Omnilux Men LED Light Therapy Face Mask Designed with 132 red and infrared LED bulbs (1072nm near-infrared wavelength), flexible silicone, and comfortable straps, this LED light therapy mask delivers hands-free, dermatologist-grade treatment at home. Shop Now Omnilux

Using the mask itself is as easy as it gets. It has only one setting: “on,” so I mastered it pretty quickly. Once you turn it on and fasten the mask to your face, that’s all you have to do for about ten minutes a day (the mask turns itself off after ten minutes). I was only supposed to test the mask for four weeks, but unsurprisingly, the same guy who couldn’t remember to always wear sunscreen forgot to wear the mask every day. I ended up extending my trial a bit to make up for the few sessions here or there that I missed. Still, even without perfect, daily use, the results were pretty impressive.

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After the six-week mark, my sunspots had faded significantly, but what surprised me the most was how much the laugh lines and crow’s feet had diminished. The contrast between wrinkles and the rest of my skin was so toned down that the lines almost disappeared.

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I’m as surprised as anyone to find real, provable benefits in strapping colored LED lights to my face for a few minutes a day, but I’m happy to say red light therapy definitely works—as long as you’re consistent, that is. The Omnilux Men actually did exactly what it said it would. Aside from annoying my wife with a startlingly accurate Hannibal Lecter impersonation, the flexible, silicone mask is comfy and safe.

Omnilux.

If you find yourself tripping over your laugh lines, feeling burned by sun damage, or uptight about sagging skin, the Omnilux Men LED Light Therapy Mask is well worth the $400. You just have to remember to wear it.

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