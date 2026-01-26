Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Skier Lindsey Vonn, 41, revealed she gained 12 pounds in preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics—and explained why she’s so thrilled about it.

Vonn, one of the world’s most successful ski racers with 84 World Cup gold medals and three Olympic medals, made history in 2010 as the first U.S. female to win an Olympic gold medal in downhill skiing. Vonn retired in 2019 but recently returned, qualifying for the 2026 Olympics as the oldest woman ever to compete in the Olympic Alpine skiing race.

Ahead of the competition, Vonn explained her rationale for her recent weight gain and reflected on the complex emotions attached to body image, particularly for athletes, in an interview with People.

“I mean, big butts will always be in. But I gained muscle and weight because ski racing is a gravity sport, so I need the mass. The more I weigh, the faster I go. I don’t need to be skinny,” she said.

Lindsey Vonn at the 2025 Team USA Photo Shoot in California. Harry How/Getty Images

She continued, “I lost a lot of weight last year due to stress, and I worked hard to put it back on. And really, you should just be proud of your body and what it can do for you. Like, I just need to be strong. And I’m just as strong as I was, if not stronger.”

Vonn does not believe her age is holding her back, either.

“I want to show people that it’s not a disadvantage to be old. I love challenging people’s perspectives, and this is an amazing opportunity to do that,” she said. “Also, my age is an advantage here. I’ve had a lot of experience as a veteran athlete. I’ve skied these tracks four times more than anyone else. Plus, I like breaking records. So if I’m the oldest woman? So be it.”

Lindsey Vonn at the Balenciaga Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Vonn returned from retirement in November 2024 after knee replacement surgery, going on to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

At a news conference in December, Vonn said, “Physically, I’m in possibly the best shape I’ve ever been in.”

She added that her goal “was to get a lot stronger this summer.”

“I was thinner than I would have liked last season. I didn’t really have any time to prepare, so I didn’t have time to gain my mass back. I was still quite a bit lighter than I was when I was racing in my prime,” she said.

Lindsey Vonn with her Olympic gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, Canada. Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

She explained that gaining 12 pounds took “a lot of hard work,” but she was thrilled with her results.

“I was probably the most disciplined I’ve ever been with my diet and just how I approached the entire summer. I put everything I had into being as physically prepared as possible,” she said.