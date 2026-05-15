Lifestyle Splash Patel Olympic Gold Medalist Reacts to Critics Calling Him ‘Unrecognizable’ A video of the swimming legend drew comparisons to a certain FBI director. Al Bello/Getty Images

An Olympic gold-medal swimmer gave a poignant response to critics who say his appearance is now unrecognizable.

On Thursday, Ryan Lochte, 41, shared a video on his Instagram stories with a caption, “I guess aging is frowned upon?! What’s happening lol.”

In the video, originally posted by his girlfriend, kindergarten teacher Molly Gillihan, Lochte gives a candid response to comments about his looks.

Ryan Lochte reposted a video in which he reacts to online comments about his appearance. Instagram/Ryan Lochte

“My phone is blowing up with everyone saying that nobody recognizes you,” Gillihan says, filming the 12-time Olympic champion sitting on the couch.

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Lochte, who first competed at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, looks confused. “Why?” he asks Gillihan.

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“Baby, they say that you don’t look the same at all,” Gillihan replies.

Ryan Lochte competing at the FINA World Championship on August 6, 2015 in Kazan, Russia. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The comments about Lochte’s appearance were left under an Instagram video he posted on Sunday, announcing that he was becoming an assistant swim coach for the Missouri State Bears, where he will reportedly be paid $34.10 an hour.

Lochte is the third most-decorated swimmer in Olympic history. His total number of medals is exceeded only by fellow American competitors Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky.

Multiple people mistook him for someone entirely different—a non-athlete, no less.

“Thought it was Kash Patel at first,” read the most popular comment with over 5,000 likes. Several commenters agreed with the comparison, and one even called Lochte “Splash Patel.”

Commenters said Ryan Lochte’s appearance resembled Kash Patel’s. Instagram/Ryan Lochte

The second most popular comment, with over 2,800 likes, read, “Literally does not look like him.”

One person wrote, “Wait, he used to be hot! What the heck???”

In 2013, Ryan Lochte modeled for Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2013 collection at New York Fashion Week. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

In the response video, Lochte asks which picture these people were using for comparison.

Gillihan laughs and says it’s a professional picture of the swimmer looking “all fit.”

“Oh, so they’re taking a picture from when I was working out every day, getting makeup put on me for photoshoots?” Lochte questions, adding that if they are talking about his appearance at the 2012 Olympics, they were looking too far back.

“We’re in 2026. What’s that? 14 years,” he says. Imitating a shocked expression, he sarcastically adds, “You think I aged?”

Ryan Lochte said his appearance in 2026 should not be compared to his appearance in 2012. Pictured here at the Olympic finals in 2012. Reuters

Lochte represented the United States in the Olympic Games in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016. He won 12 Olympic medals in total, six of which were gold.

Since 2016, the swimmer has been involved in multiple scandals.

The first came in 2016, when he claimed he and three other swimmers were robbed at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

It later turned out that the swimmers had vandalized a gas station, an incident for which security guards had demanded financial “compensation.”

Ryan Lochte caused a scandal at the 2016 Olympics. Pictured here at the press conference prior to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Peter Casey-USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect

In 2017, Lochte posted an Instagram photo showing him receiving vitamins via IV. The photo of “prohibited intravenous infusion” prompted the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to suspend him from competing for 14 months.

In the Instagram video, Gillihan says she has to take some of the blame for the comments about Lochte’s appearance. She confesses that she let him use some of her eyebrow dye on his hair, possibly altering his looks.

“To be ‘unrecognizable,’ I mean, I don’t get it,” the swimmer says at the end, calling the commenters “clowns.”

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