Lifestyle WE'RE WORRIED, DARLING ‘House’ Star Sparks Health Concerns Over Her ‘Gaunt’ Red Carpet Appearance A video of her interview went viral as fans worried about Olivia Wilde’s well-being. MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

A red-carpet interview with Olivia Wilde sparked concerns about her well-being, leading many fans to worry about her health.

Wilde, 42, was questioned about her upcoming film, The Invite, during an appearance at the 2026 SFFILM Festival in San Francisco on April 24. Rather than sparking a conversation about the film’s Bay Area setting, the interview triggered a heated debate.

A TikTok video posted by ​SFGate of its conversation with the actress and director became a hub for questions about Wilde’s health, with some speculating that House star is taking a GLP-1 drug, such as Ozempic or Mounjaro.

“Is she...OK?” a TikTok user simply asked, while another said, “I hope she’s actually OK and not super sick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

@sfgate On Friday, Olivia Wilde’s new film “The Invite” opened the San Francisco International Film Festival at the Castro Theatre. The claustrophobic, not-so-romantic comedy is set in San Francisco and filmed scenes at Molinari Delicatessen, A.P. Giannini Middle School and the Glen Park BART station. "I think we really took advantage of everything that I love so much about this city,” Wilde said on the red carpet before the screening. “It’s such an incredible cultural melting pot, and you can feel that. It sets the tone for our film.” "The Invite" premiered at Sundance, sparking a bidding war before being acquired by A24 for more than $10 million. It opened in theaters June 26. Visit the link in bio for more. ♬ original sound - SFGATE

“Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life,” an X user posted.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

One commenter said they were shocked by the actress’s appearance, stating, “That was a jump scare for me, and I had to check that I wasn’t imagining 😳”

Olivia Wilde arrives at the 2026 SFFILM Festival Opening Night on April 24, 2026, in San Francisco. Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

​Speculation over Wilde’s health comes just as rumors fly about her former boyfriend, Harry Styles, being reportedly engaged to Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz after dating for just eight months.

Wilde’s relationship with the former One Direction member lasted nearly two years, beginning in 2021.

On social media, news of the engagement fueled gossip and theories about the actress’s appearance, with many viewing it as relevant context to her supposedly “sickly” look.

“Guess she’s not taking the engagement well,” one commenter wrote on TikTok.

Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, and Olivia Wilde posing at the 2022 79th Venice Film Festival - Premiere screening of the film "Don't Worry Darling." GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/REUTERS

While some fans were quick to assume that the engagement was the reason for Wilde’s look, others cited a far more innocuous cause: the way the interview was filmed.

“Is it just a bad angle? A fish-eye lens? An optical illusion?” one person asked.

Another viewer wrote, “Can we just back the camera up, like, a lot?” while another said the interview was taken at “the most bizarre angle.”

Olivia Wilde attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize ceremony gala in Santa Monica, California, on April 18, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

This is not the first instance of Wilde’s appearance sparking health concerns—and SFGate’s (arguably) too-close camera angle cannot be considered the culprit in prior cases.

Just 10 days earlier, Wilde was photographed on April 18 at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. On a Reddit post discussing her outfit at the event, one user said she looked “gaunt and sunburnt.”

Play Video

“Olivia is just a gorgeous woman, but there is a bad combo going on here,” another Redditor wrote. “She has lost a significant amount of weight, which isn’t an issue, but paired with a sunburn accentuating every line of her face and frame and a dress designed to look like it is falling off of her, it creates a very odd look.”

Olivia Wilde attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2026 on April 07, 2026, in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While Wilde’s actual weight loss is unconfirmed, some social media users and Redditors shared older images of the actress, comparing them to her current appearance.

"Even with the weird angle, her face is very skeletal," one person on Reddit said.

Olivia Wilde attends the Baby2Baby fundraising gala in West Hollywood, Los Angeles on November 11, 2023. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Still, many fans dismissed concerns and praised Wilde’s enviably high cheekbones, wide eyes, and, in their view, her understated cosmetic treatments, with one user plainly stating, "I would be such a menace if I had her bone structure."

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog