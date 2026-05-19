Lifestyle THE NEW MINDY PROJECT ‘Office’ Star Reacts to Criticism of Her Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss “I truly feel so healthy.” Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling understands why people are so obsessed with how much celebrities weigh. Still, she wants the public to know that she is not, in fact, losing weight for “vanity reasons.”

“Of course, it’s never a joy to be scrutinized, but also I truly understand it, as someone who consumes pop culture,” Kaling remarked in an interview with Bustle published Tuesday.

“It’s sometimes no fun when one of your favorite actors loses weight,” Kaling said. Ben Gabbe/Getty

“It’s sometimes no fun when one of your favorite actors loses weight,” Kaling added. “You have an idea of what they were like when you grew attached to them, and it made them endear themselves to you.”

For months, Kaling’s dramatic weight loss has sparked speculation and rumors among fans.

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"The Office" stars Melora Hardin, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Jenna Fischer, Phyllis Smith, and Mindy Kaling pose backstage after their show won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on August 27, 2006. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The Office star doesn’t believe in losing weight for “vanity reasons.” Instead, she focuses on “longevity,” hoping to “live at least 20 more years” for her three young children, all under age 10.

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“Now I want to lose weight or have lost weight because I want to stave off things like diabetes,” Kaling said, revealing the history of the disease on both sides of her family.

Mindy Kaling attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. Karwai Tang/WireImage

But Kaling admits she’s only human, and while some may see her transformation as a glow-up, it’s not perfect all the time.

“Do I wake up every day being like, ‘I look amazing and I’m so gorgeous’?” she asks. “No, unsurprisingly, but I truly feel so healthy.”

The Mindy Project creator has long discussed her struggles with weight, including an essay in her 2011 memoir, Chubby for Life.

Mindy Kaling wore a stunning black column gown with a sheer top and silver details for the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Running Point" at the Egyptian Theatre on April 15, 2026. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

Her past attempts often involved restrictive eating and dangerous crash diets. She now takes a more sustainable approach that prioritizes her well-being and health.

“I just am really, for the first time in my life, trying moderation, and I love it,” she said in a 2025 interview with Today.

She walks between 15 and 20 miles a week and keeps her workouts fun and dynamic with activities like hiking, yoga, and weight training.

Most importantly, she doesn’t focus on the numbers, stating, “I don’t weigh myself.”

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