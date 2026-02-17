When Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model hit Netflix on Monday, one of the show’s most controversial figures was notably absent from the docuseries.

Janice Dickinson, 71, was an early star of America’s Next Top Model, known for her highly critical feedback, which she often delivered in a blunt, even crude, manner. Dickinson, who claims to be the world’s first supermodel, is a frequent face throughout Seasons 1–7 of the show.

However, Dickinson does not appear in the new documentary, which features host Tyra Banks and fellow judges Miss J Alexander, Jay Manuel, and Nigel Barker.

When asked about her absence, a representative for Dickinson told Cosmopolitan UK, “Janice wasn’t asked to do the Netflix documentary.”

According to the rep, Dickinson also wanted Banks—ANTM‘s creator, executive producer, and main figurehead—to know that something was brewing.

Janice Dickinson with fellow "America's Next Top Model" judges Nigel Barker and Nolé Marin. Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

The representative added that Dickinson “looks forward to brutally rebutting Tyra’s rewritten version of events and finally telling her side of the story.”

According to Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model director Daniel Sivan, however, Dickinson’s absence was due to her competing show.

“We would’ve absolutely loved to interview Janice. She’s bigger than life. Unfortunately, she was tied up on another documentary,” he told Netflix’s companion website, Tudum.

Dickinson, a highly sought-after model of the ‘70s and ‘80s, served as a judge during seasons one through four of ANTM and made appearances throughout seasons five through seven. Throughout her appearances, she expressed unfiltered opinions and provided competitors with less-than-constructive criticism.

Dickinson stars in the new E! documentary, Dirty Rotten Scandals, which dives behind the scenes of TV shows The Dr. Phil Show, America’s Next Top Model, and The Price is Right.

One of Dickinson’s more memorable moments on ANTM included a comment she made to contestant Kesse Wallace during season one. Wallace’s picture, she said, was “the worst photograph I’ve ever seen,” adding that the young model looked “deranged.”

Janice Dickinson was known for her unfiltered opinions as a judge on "America's Next Top Model". Steve Granitz/WireImage

In season six, Dickinson told contestant Gina Choe, “Zip it bitch, you’re dead in my book!”

Controversy aside, Barker called Dickinson a “force of nature on that judging panel,” for Tudum, saying she brought an “unpredictable energy and raw honesty that was essential to the show’s early DNA.”

He called his fellow judge “irreplaceable, unforgettable, and utterly singular,” adding that he would “love” to hear Dickinson’s reflections on the early seasons of ANTM.