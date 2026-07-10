Norwegian ‘Viking Prince’ Starts Unexpected Men’s Hair Trend
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Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland has already scored a whopping seven goals during the tournament thus far, but his signature hairstyle is getting significant attention of its own.
The 6-foot-5 center forward helped lead his team into the quarterfinal stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring twice in Norway’s 2-1 win over Brazil on July 5.
On and off the field, Haaland, 25, is known as much for his towering stature and effortless confidence as for his buttery-blonde, shoulder-length hair, which he often slicks back into a so-called “man bun”—and, on occasion, a traditional ponytail.
While Erling trails just behind France’s Kylian Mbappé (8 goals and 3 assists) and Argentina’s Lionel Messi (8 goals and 1 assist) for the Golden Boot award, the charismatic Norwegian has quickly proven his ability to influence trends wholly unrelated to sports.
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Athletes with long hair—and anyone who simply enjoys wearing their hair back—know how important a secure yet comfortable hair tie is. For someone with thick hair like Haaland, a thicker, more secure brand is especially key to keeping hair in place and preventing breakage—all without causing the dreaded ponytail headache.
Haaland’s elastic of choice is a thick, woven band from the Norwegian brand Kknekki. In fact, the “Viking prince” is so loyal to his hair ties that he has reportedly even become a minority owner of the company. Haaland even recently launched a limited-edition hair tie set with the brand, but given his breakout success, it has since sold out.
Kknekki Original Woven Hair Ties
Kknekki‘s hair ties are not only designed to deliver a gentle grip to prevent tugging and pulling, but they’re also waterproof (and, presumably, sweatproof), tangle-proof, and colorfast, meaning the hue won’t fade.
The original hair tie comes in 700 colorways, and the brand has announced a limited-edition World Cup collection launching soon.
Scroll below to check out some of our other favorite damage-free, headache-proof hair ties for buns, ponytails, updos, and beyond.
L. Erickson Hair Ties for Thick Hair (15-Pack)
HAVHAF Braided Mens Hair Ties For Men (5-Pack)
EasYoung 10pcs Braided Hair Ties for Thick Hair (10-Pack)
Qooocy Extra Long Hair Tie for Thick and Curly Hair (12-Pack)
Gimme Beauty Fine Hair Elastic Hair Bands (12-Pack)
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