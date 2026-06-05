Lifestyle HEALTH & WELLNESS Norway’s Future Queen, 52, Placed on Transplant Waiting List The health crisis comes at an already tumultuous time for the Crown Princess. Handout/Kensington Palace via Getty Images/Getty Images

After eight years battling chronic pulmonary fibrosis, the Royal House of Norway released a statement on June 5, announcing that Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on a waiting list for a lung transplant.

In 2018, the Princess announced that she had been diagnosed with the rare lung condition.

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette Marit wears breathing assistance as the Crown Prince’s family holds a reception for the Norwegian athletes in April 2026. Lise Aserud/via REUTERS

Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that causes deep, thick scarring within the lungs, limiting their ability to expand, leading to severe difficulties with breathing, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

​When Mette-Marit first disclosed that she had pulmonary fibrosis, she also prepared the citizens of Norway for her eventual stepping down.

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“For a number of years, I have occasionally had health challenges,” the 2018 statement read, “and now we know more about what these are based on. The condition means that my work capacity will vary.”

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The statement continued, “The Crown Prince and I have chosen to inform about this now, partly because in the future there will be a need to plan periods without an official program.”

Crown Prince Haakon, 52, is the son and first in the line of succession of Norway’s King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

He married Mette-Marit, who was a non-royal, in August 2001.

Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway attends the Norwegian Constitution Day with the children’s parade in Oslo, Norway, in 2026. Per Ole Hagen/Getty Images

In her 2018 address, the Princess wrote, “Although such a diagnosis will at times place limitations on my life, I am happy that the disease was detected so early. My goal is to continue to work and participate in official programs as much as possible.”

As of June 2026, the Princess’s health had substantially worsened, leading to a reduction in her royal duties.

The Royal House of Norway announced that, in addition to her placement on a lung transplant waitlist, “Pending the operation, it will not be possible for The Crown Princess to work or to carry out official engagements as normal.”

Due to her condition, Princess Mette-Marit has postponed her 25th wedding anniversary celebrations, which were scheduled for August, to a date yet to be announced.

Her husband, Haakon, will also change his future duties as the Crown Prince to accommodate his wife’s circumstances.

Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon poses with his fiancée, Mette-Marit Tjessem-Hoiby, and the Norwegian Royal family during a photocall in 2001. STR New/REUTERS

The Royal House also stated in a notification that it will issue future updates on Mette-Marit’s health after her transplant, which she will undergo at the Oslo University Hospital, Rikshospitalet, in the country’s capital.

After being discharged, she will require an extended period of healing.

The statement from the Royal House reads, “Under Norwegian law, it is prohibited to seek or disclose information that could make it possible to identify a connection between an organ donor and a recipient. This means that the publication of information regarding the timing of a transplant may be prohibited.”

As her condition has worsened, the Princess’s family has reportedly reorganized their lives to care for Mette-Marit.

Norway’s Princess Ingrid Alexandra arrives at the National Hospital in Oslo, Norway, on June 4, 2026. Jonas Been Henriksen/via REUTERS

​

While she waits for a donor, her collegiate daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, has returned home from her studies at the University of Sydney. The 22-year-old will pursue her fall semester at the University of Oslo as an exchange student.

However, Haakon and Mette-Marit’s 20-year-old son, Prince Sverre Magnus, will not return home at present. =

The Royal House of Norway explained that he “plans to begin studies in Europe this autumn and will return to Norway whenever the situation requires.”

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit waves as she, along with Crown Prince Haakon and Prince Sverre Magnus, greets the children’s procession held as part of the National Day celebrations at Skaugum in 2026. Lise Aserud/via REUTERS

There have been no announcements detailing how the Crown Princess’s eldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, is adjusting to transplant updates on his mother’s health.

​The 29-year-old is Princess’s son from her previous relationship with financialist Morten Borg, 56.

Marius Borg Hoiby, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus, Queen Sonja and King Harald pose during a Christmas photo session at Skaugum, the residence of the Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway, in 2015. Norsk Telegrambyra AS/REUTERS

Borg Høiby is reportedly awaiting his sentence for 40 charges, including four rape allegations, at an Oslo prison.

​When addressing a judge on the topic of his mother’s declining health, he said, “I have a family member with a disease that makes it challenging for them to come to prison. It’s due to the air quality, the mold, and the fact that the prison is an old building.”

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