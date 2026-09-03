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PRACTICALLY MAGIC

Oscar Winner Accused of Getting ‘All the Plastic Surgery Money Can Buy’

The 59-year-old star shocked fans with her increasingly youthful looks on the red carpet.

Australian actress/producer Nicole Kidman and U.S. actress/producer Sandra Bullock promote their upcoming film "Practical Magic 2" during the Warner Bros presentation at CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 14, 2026.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Nicole Kidman’s remarkably youthful red-carpet appearance has sparked a fresh wave of plastic surgery rumors.

The Oscar-winning actress, 59, is currently on a press tour advertising her latest film, Practical Magic 2, which will premiere on Sept. 10.

On August 31, she posed on a red carpet in Los Angeles with her sequel co-stars, including Sandra Bullock.

Bullock, 62, wore a chic black-and-white ensemble, while Kidman stunned in a sheer lace Versace dress with a plunging neckline, her long legs on full display, yet many online commenters focused on her taut face.

Cast member Nicole Kidman attends a premiere for the film "Practical Magic 2" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Many fans were shocked by Nicole Kidman’s smooth skin at the “Practical Magic 2” premiere in Los Angeles, California, on August 31, 2026.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Internet personality and controversial plastic surgery enthusiast Oli London posted a video of Kidman on X and wrote in the caption, “Nicole Kidman stuns with her latest red carpet appearance as fans say the [59-year-old] looks ‘age-defying.’”

“Plastic surgery kind of does that,” one person quipped in a reply.

Nicole Kidman attends the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show on December 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
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Another added, “Perhaps her plastic surgeon should be the one walking around being applauded. Kidman is 60. What’s commendable in having your face repeatedly altered to look like you’re not your age? She’s still 60—just with no natural face left.”

One person claimed that Kidman had undergone “all the plastic surgery money can buy.”

Cast member Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman attend a premiere for the film "Practical Magic 2" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock at the Los Angeles premiere of the film "Practical Magic 2" on August 31, 2026.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Despite the speculation, many commenters agreed that Kidman looked “fantastic.”

One popular tweet that got over 38,000 likes read, “I wanna give a kiss to the surgeon who made her face look like Nicole Kidman in her prime instead of a Botox clump.”

Another person wrote, “She looks amazing, and she has a young spirit. People who look young are the ones who stay healthy, exercise, moisturize, and have a positive attitude.”

Cast member Nicole Kidman attends a premiere for the film "Practical Magic 2" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicole Kidman wore a black lace Versace dress, paired with a matching choker and pumps.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kidman has long sparked plastic surgery rumors, especially after filing for divorce from her husband of almost two decades, Keith Urban, on Sept. 30, 2025.

Since then, many fans have pointed out the actress’s so-called “post-divorce glow up.”

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 08, 2025, in Frisco, Texas.

Christopher Polk/Christopher Polk, Getty Images

In the comment section of an Instagram video Kidman posted from the premiere, fans commented on her “sensational” look.

“Why do women look prettier single?” one fan asked. Another admirer wrote, “Today, age is just a number. She’s a queen.❤️”

Cast member Nicole Kidman attends a premiere for the film "Practical Magic 2" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicole Kidman wore her hair in loose curls with a voluminous blowout.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Although Kidman hasn’t commented on the plastic surgery rumors, she spoke to Allure in August about her ability to change her appearance to whatever a role demands.

“I’m grateful to have what I have and to be able to use it,” she said. “I also think because of my coloring and the way in which my face is structured, I can morph and change so easily because I don’t really have any dominant features.”

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman pose on the top of the stairs at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 04, 2026.
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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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