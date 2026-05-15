Lifestyle THE OLD WAY? Nicolas Cage, 62, Makes Rare Public Appearance With Fifth Wife, 31 An age-gap relationship for the ages. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage, 62, made a rare appearance with his fifth wife at an event promoting his new film.

The actor walked the red carpet of the New York City premiere for Spider Noir on May 13 with his wife of five years, Riko Shibata, at his side.

The film is the latest installment of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series, in which Cage stars as a 1930s New York private investigator.

​The stylish couple adhered to the film’s black-and-white noir theme for their rare public outing, with Cage dressing in a classic black and white suit with a navy blue and white polka-dotted tie.

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Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage are pictured together as they attend Prime Video’s “Spider-Noir” world in 2026. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Shibata, 31, who acted with age in the 2021 film Prisoners of the Ghostland, wore a black mini dress over web-like lace sleeves for the event. She styled her sleek, pin-straight black hair down and picked a rosy-mauve lip color.

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​New York City is a sentimental setting for the couple.

“I fell in love with my wife here, so it’s a big deal to bring her to the Gotham Awards,” Cage told Extra TV during a red carpet interview at the New York City Gotham Awards in 2021. “It’s date night, I’ve already won, I’m so happy, it’s date night with Riko.”

Nicolas Cage poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "The Surfer” in 2024. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

The premiere marks the couple’s first red-carpet event together since the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards in February 2025.

Cage and Shibata met in Japan in 2019 on the set of Prisoners of the Ghostland. The actor asked her to marry him over FaceTime in August 2020, and they were married shortly after, in February 2021.

The couple welcomed their daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage, in 2022.

Cage has two other children: Weston Coppola Cage, 35, from his relationship with Bram Stoker’s Dracula actress Christina Fulton, and Kal-El Coppola Cage, 20, from his marriage to Alice Kim.

Nicolas Cage and girlfriend Christina Fulton attend Michael Dukakis's Presidential Campaign Fundraiser Party on October 10, 1988, at The Pallett Club in Los Angeles, California. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

​Despite their five-year marriage, the 31-year difference between the two actors raises eyebrows. For perspective, Shibata was born in 1995, the year Cage’s films Leaving Las Vegas and Kiss of Death were released. She is also four years younger than his oldest child.

Another important 1995 event in Cage’s life: He married his first of five wives, Patricia Arquette, 58. Their marriage lasted six years before their eventual divorce in 2001.

Nicolas Cage and his ex-wife, Alice Kim, are pictured at a charity event in 2007. Barry King/Getty Images

Over the next two decades, Cage married and divorced three more women, including Lisa Marie Presley, 42, with whom he was married from 2002 to 2004.

The actor’s longest marriage, from 2004 to 2016, was to Alice Kim, 42, with whom he shares Kal-El. When the pair met, Kim was 20 while Cage was 40.

His fourth, and briefest, relationship came next. In 2019, Cage wed makeup artist Erika Koike, 42, only to file for annulment four days later.

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