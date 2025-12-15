Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Ahead of Emily in Paris‘s Season 5 premiere, star Lily Collins is hopping press junkets all over the globe. But one of Collins’s latest Instagram posts from a press event is making its own buzzy rounds around the Redditsphere—and not in a good way.

“An evening in the @emilyinparis club car,“ Collins captioned the post. ”Last night on the train was simply, INSANE." But this luxe train ride was not, in fact, what her fans found insane about the photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

This sleeveless red outfit Collins wore to the promotional dinner was quickly posted to r/LAinfluencersnark. The outfit was then speculated over by dozens of commenters, befuddled by the possible presence of strange padding around her hips.

“Me when I stuff my sweatpant pockets with snacks to sneak into the movie theater,” the top comment on the post reads. “Those hip pads look like two chicken cutlets slapped on there,” wrote another.

In response to a fellow Redditor’s confusion over the photo, one user wrote, “[It’s] padding, like the new Skim products. Idk why it’s being normalized.” Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand that debuted its now-infamous “pubic hair panties” earlier this year, sells several “hip enhancers,” designed to give the impression of fuller hips and a rounder butt.

The comment section on Collins’s Instagram post wasn’t any kinder. “The colour of the [dress] is gorgeous but the weird hip pad isn’t it,” wrote one user.

The cast of 'Emily in Paris,' including Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Lily Collins, Bruno Gouery, Ashley Park, Darren Star, and William Abadie, attend the Season 5 premiere at Le Grand Rex in Paris on December 15, 2025. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

But is this all a case of mistaken pad-dentity? Internet sleuths deduced that the original Magda Butrym dress (which retails for a cool $2,745) may have simply been worn the wrong way. On a model, the stretchy red frock is shown with a draped swath of fabric across the front and back of the dress; Collins wore the attached draped piece off the dress, dangling off the side. This misstep may be what caused the lumpy appearance, thereby giving the impression of shapewear with hip padding.

The controversial version of the dress is also much shorter and belted—a fact that others on the forum also took issue with.

Collins’s behind-the-scenes team is also catching some flak from internet commenters. Collins tagged stylists Andrew Mukamal, famous for working with Margot Robbie during her Barbie, and fellow stylist Brian Paulson.

Lily Collins, wearing another look styled by Andrew Mukamal, is photographed outside the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“Andrew’s styling consistently pisses me off,” one commenter writes. Another commenter defended the Kell On Earth alum, writing, “[T]hat might be too harsh, he turns out some cool looks, but a lot of them are just slightly off, and I personally would do it differently.”

Musician Phil Collins and daughter Lily, then 22, attend the after-party for the premiere of 'Mirror Mirror' in Hollywood, California, on March 17, 2012. Todd Williamson

Collins, daughter of famed singer-songwriter Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelman, is married to fellow double-nepo baby Charlie McDowell, the son of English actor Malcolm McDowell and Step Brothers actress Mary Steenburgen. Lily and Charlie share one daughter—a nepo-grandbaby, if you will—named Tove Jane McDowell, who was born in 2025.

Between Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo’s aggressive fan encounters, Jeremy O. Harris’s three-week detainment in Japan for drugs, and Ashley Park’s hospitalization for septic shock, it seems the cast of the hit Netflix show can’t catch a break. Still, perhaps Drape-Gate is just an undercover reminder to tune in for Emily’s latest shenanigans. And, to be clear, we will be.