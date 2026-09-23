BLURRED LINES NBA All-Star Reveals Symptom That Led to Shock Diagnosis The 38-year-old basketball legend opened up about the eye condition he played through for years. San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Stephen Curry has revealed that he won two NBA championships despite unknowingly struggling with a serious eye condition.

The Golden State Warriors star, 38, revealed in an interview with People on Wednesday that he spent years playing at the highest level of basketball with keratoconus, a progressive eye condition that can distort vision.

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Curry said that by 2018, blurred vision and distorted images had become so normal that he didn’t realize anything was wrong.

By then, Curry had already led the Warriors to championships in 2015 and 2017 and was on his way to a third title. The problem was finally spotted from the sidelines—or rather, from a television screen.

The NBA star said his coach urged him to get his eyes checked out. Mark J. Rebilas/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Myers, then the general manager of the Warriors, was watching Curry during a road game broadcast when cameras repeatedly caught the superstar squinting on the bench.

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“Have you gotten your eyes checked? You should probably go do that because that wasn’t normal,” Curry recalled Myers texting him after the game.

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Curry expected a routine appointment. Instead, an optometrist diagnosed him with keratoconus.

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The condition causes the normally dome-shaped cornea to thin and bulge outward into a cone shape, according to the Mayo Clinic . That change can cause blurry or distorted vision, sensitivity to light and glare, and frequent changes in glasses prescriptions.

Keratoconus can cause blurry or distorted vision if left untreated. Mark J. Rebilas/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keratoconus often begins in the late teens through the 30s and can worsen gradually over years. In earlier stages, glasses or contact lenses may help correct the resulting vision problems. If the disease is progressing, a procedure called corneal cross-linking can slow or stop further changes to the cornea.

Curry said the diagnosis suddenly explained what he had been compensating for on the court.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors raises the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts. Elsa/Getty Images

“I joke that when I’m all done, my memoir should be called The Whole Time I Couldn’t See,” he told People.

Getting used to corrective contacts, however, was not immediate. Curry admitted he was stubborn at first because he had already trained himself to perform through the blurry haze. Finding contacts with the right prescription—and a fit stable enough to stay put while he sprinted, cut, and shot—took time.

Curry said his corrective lenses took some time to get used to. Mark J. Rebilas/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eight years later, Curry says putting them in has become second nature, and he now gets his eyes checked every six months. He said managing the condition has given him peace of mind and helped his performance, not because it magically improved his famous jump shot, but because he no longer has to spend extra energy trying to make sense of what he is seeing.

Now Curry is turning his experience into an eye-health campaign.

Glaukos, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, announced Wednesday that it partnered with the four-time NBA champion on “Could it be KC?,” an awareness campaign aimed at encouraging earlier recognition and diagnosis of keratoconus.

“For a long time, I got used to just getting by, squinting and brushing off headaches,” Curry said in the campaign announcement.

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As part of the campaign, he will share his experience with keratoconus and participate in an educational event with students in Oakland, California.

Glaukos also created a picture book inspired by his story, which Curry is expected to read to students before joining them for a pickup basketball game. The campaign is especially focused on children and young people, because keratoconus can progress more quickly in younger patients.

Steph Curry is expected to write a picture book based on the experience.

He also urged anyone noticing possible symptoms to get an eye exam and talk with an eye doctor.

“Vision is one of the biggest privileges we have, and I don’t want anyone to lose sight of what matters” he said. “My hope is that this campaign helps other individuals and families feel seen and encourages them to prioritize their eye health.”

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