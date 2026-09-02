LIKE MOTHER, LIKE MODEL A-List Actress, 57, Wears Matching Outfits With Lookalike Daughter The mother-daughter duo twinned in luxury. Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Oscar-nominated actress Naomi Watts, 57, posed for a fashion campaign with her lookalike daughter for the first time.

Watts and her 17-year-old daughter Kai Schreiber both modeled for fashion house Simkhai’s fall collection.

The British-Australian actress shares Schreiber with her ex-boyfriend, actor Liev Schreiber, 58. The former couple, who were together from 2005 until 2016, also have a 19-year-old son, Sasha Schreiber.

Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

For the luxurious ready-to-wear campaign, Camilla Nickerson styled Watts and Schreiber in glamorous outfits, from an $845 satin dress (Simkhai) to a $1,595 calf hair dress (Simkhai).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I loved everything, and we carefully chose the pieces,” Watts told Elle. “There were so many good things to choose from.”

Naomi Watts and her daughter, Kai Schreiber, posed for a Simkhai fashion campaign. Mikael Jansson

Watts told the outlet that her daughter regularly borrows clothes from her closet.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“She knows that there are some things I’ve kept from as early as the late ’90s or the ’00s, and she’s definitely found her way into claiming a few of my favorite old possessions,” she said. “And recently I’ve done the same with her. She’s got quite a bag collection already.”

The mother-daughter duo rarely wear matching outfits. Watts described Schreiber’s style as “Kate Moss boho chic,” while she guessed her daughter would describe her style more as “timeless French chic.”

Naomi Watts for Simkhai. Mikael Jansson/Courtesy of Simkhai

Still, Watts trusts her daughter’s style for important events.

“If I have an event to go to, I always get her to weigh in on my look. I think she’s got a really, really good eye—a much better eye than me, when I was her age anyway. I think she has a natural understanding of fashion and what looks good on my body,” she said.

Kai Schreiber is a professional model. Posing here for Simkhai. Mikael Jansson/Courtesy of Simkhai

Schreiber has long been passionate about fashion.

She has sat front row at fashion week with her mother multiple times, before making her own runway debut for Italian luxury fashion house Valentino at Paris Fashion Week in March 2025.

Kai Schreiber, Naomi Watts, Michelle Williams, Rachel Zegler, Haerin, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Rosamund Pike at the Dior pre-fall 2024 women’s collection fashion show in New York City, in April 2024. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Schreiber has since walked for high-fashion brands like Celine, Mochino, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jason Wu, and Fendi.

IMG Models Worldwide represents her, along with fellow nepo-baby supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Kai Schreiber walking the runway during the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 9, 2025. Estrop/Getty Images

In June 2025, Schreiber told Interview that she used to make Watts film her while she practiced her runway walk.

“I’ve been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film,” she told the outlet. “I want to be a supermodel.”

Schreiber said she looked up to models like Alex Consani and Hunter Schafer.

“As a young trans girl, I’m always going to look up to the older generation of transgender people, especially in fashion,” she said. “I always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn [Monroe].”

Sasha Schreiber and Kai Schreiber at the “Across the River and Into the Trees” New York premiere at Angelika Film Center on August 29, 2024. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I have been following Kai’s modeling career and thought it would be such a great moment to ask both Naomi and Kai to take part in the campaign shoot,” Simkhai’s creative director Jonathan Simkhai told Elle. “I can’t think of a better way to showcase how Simkhai can be worn by different generations of inspiring women.”

Watts thought that posing for their first campaign together with her daughter was a no-brainer.

“I had worked with Jonathan previously and have a wonderful relationship with him, and when he asked us to both do this campaign, it just felt right,” she explained. “We respect the brand, we love the clothes, we love him, and it ended up being an all-around incredible experience for both of us.”

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts at the premiere of the fourth season of the TV show “The Morning Show” in New York City in September 2025. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Watts was first romantically linked to her on-screen husband, Gypsy co-star Billy Crudup, 58, in July 2017.

The two went public at the 2022 SAG Awards in Santa Monica, and married in June 2023.

Crudup has a son, William, 22, with his ex-partner, actress Mary-Louise Parker, 62.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog