A-List Actress, 57, Wears Matching Outfits With Lookalike Daughter
The mother-daughter duo twinned in luxury.
Oscar-nominated actress Naomi Watts, 57, posed for a fashion campaign with her lookalike daughter for the first time.
Watts and her 17-year-old daughter Kai Schreiber both modeled for fashion house Simkhai’s fall collection.
The British-Australian actress shares Schreiber with her ex-boyfriend, actor Liev Schreiber, 58. The former couple, who were together from 2005 until 2016, also have a 19-year-old son, Sasha Schreiber.
For the luxurious ready-to-wear campaign, Camilla Nickerson styled Watts and Schreiber in glamorous outfits, from an $845 satin dress (Simkhai) to a $1,595 calf hair dress (Simkhai).
“I loved everything, and we carefully chose the pieces,” Watts told Elle. “There were so many good things to choose from.”
Watts told the outlet that her daughter regularly borrows clothes from her closet.
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“She knows that there are some things I’ve kept from as early as the late ’90s or the ’00s, and she’s definitely found her way into claiming a few of my favorite old possessions,” she said. “And recently I’ve done the same with her. She’s got quite a bag collection already.”
The mother-daughter duo rarely wear matching outfits. Watts described Schreiber’s style as “Kate Moss boho chic,” while she guessed her daughter would describe her style more as “timeless French chic.”
Still, Watts trusts her daughter’s style for important events.
“If I have an event to go to, I always get her to weigh in on my look. I think she’s got a really, really good eye—a much better eye than me, when I was her age anyway. I think she has a natural understanding of fashion and what looks good on my body,” she said.
Schreiber has long been passionate about fashion.
She has sat front row at fashion week with her mother multiple times, before making her own runway debut for Italian luxury fashion house Valentino at Paris Fashion Week in March 2025.
Schreiber has since walked for high-fashion brands like Celine, Mochino, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jason Wu, and Fendi.
IMG Models Worldwide represents her, along with fellow nepo-baby supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid.
In June 2025, Schreiber told Interview that she used to make Watts film her while she practiced her runway walk.
“I’ve been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film,” she told the outlet. “I want to be a supermodel.”
Schreiber said she looked up to models like Alex Consani and Hunter Schafer.
“As a young trans girl, I’m always going to look up to the older generation of transgender people, especially in fashion,” she said. “I always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn [Monroe].”
“I have been following Kai’s modeling career and thought it would be such a great moment to ask both Naomi and Kai to take part in the campaign shoot,” Simkhai’s creative director Jonathan Simkhai told Elle. “I can’t think of a better way to showcase how Simkhai can be worn by different generations of inspiring women.”
Watts thought that posing for their first campaign together with her daughter was a no-brainer.
“I had worked with Jonathan previously and have a wonderful relationship with him, and when he asked us to both do this campaign, it just felt right,” she explained. “We respect the brand, we love the clothes, we love him, and it ended up being an all-around incredible experience for both of us.”
Watts was first romantically linked to her on-screen husband, Gypsy co-star Billy Crudup, 58, in July 2017.
The two went public at the 2022 SAG Awards in Santa Monica, and married in June 2023.
Crudup has a son, William, 22, with his ex-partner, actress Mary-Louise Parker, 62.
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