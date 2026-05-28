Lifestyle UNDER THE KNIFE Music Icon, 85, Reveals Whether She’ll Get Plastic Surgery The folk legend spoke candidly about aging on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s podcast. © Neil Libbert/Getty Images

Music icon Joan Baez, 85, shared her candid thoughts on aging and revealed whether she’ll ever seek plastic surgery.

After videos of a 20-year-old Baez resurfaced on Instagram and TikTok, in which she sings her solemn, soulful take on the Hedy West song “500 Miles,” the singer appeared as a guest on the Wiser Than Me podcast. During the interview, she spoke about her current appearance, 65 years after the initial recording.

“What do you think the best part about being your age is right now?” host and Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus asked the folk legend, noting Baez’s extensive musical and political achievements.

American folk singer Joan Baez backstage at the Isle of Wight Festival on August 30, 1970. David Redfern/Redferns)/Getty Images

“The best part is what everybody talks about that you have accumulated, you know, a lifetime of stuff,” Baez answered.

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Baez continued, “There’s a downside, you know, I don’t like my wrinkles. I mean, some women say, ‘Oh, I’ve made friends with my wrinkles.’ I really haven’t. I try, but there you are.”

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Musician Joan Baez sits sideways in a chair, with one arm on the back and the other holding her face, smiling at the camera in Los Angeles in 1983. Bonnie Schiffman/Getty Images) /Getty Images

Delving deeper into Baez’s views on aging, Louis-Dreyfus asked whether she has contemplated undergoing plastic surgery.

​“Not really,” the singer said. “Sure, I mean, like every woman, I go to the mirror, and I take my cheeks, and I push them back, you know? But, I think about taking a slice out of that flesh that’s hanging over my eyelids, and then I changed my mind.”

Joan Baez smiles as she attends the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in 2023. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

​While her “500 Miles” performance continues to trend in 2026, Louis-Dreyfus highlighted a more politically significant moment in her career: Baez’s inspiring rendition of a Civil Rights anthem during 1963’s March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

“Just a few minutes before Dr. King began that day,” Louis-Dreyfus said, “a 22-year-old woman walked out onto the same stage in front of that immense crowd, barefoot in a patchwork shift dress, a guitar slung over her shoulder, and began to sing, ‘We Shall Overcome.’”

Baez’s 1960s wardrobe and flowing hair stand in contrast to her modern-day aesthetic, which usually features simple ensembles and cropped hairstyles.

Kennedy Center honoree musician Joan Baez arrives for the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors in 2021. JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

Despite her distaste for the physical signs of getting older, Baez told the podcast that she feels as though she is in her early seventies—a sensation that could be attributed to her devotion to wellness and self-care.

​Movement, for instance, is a critical aspect of Baez’s routine.

U.S. singer Joan Baez performs during the 22nd Istanbul Jazz Festival in 2015. Murad Sezer/REUTERS

“Dancing is where my freedom comes,” she said. “It’s where everything else disappears, the troubles disappear. And, I love that movement. I love the music, and I love to dance.”

​This wellness routine also includes posture work, with Baez setting up reminders in her phone to realign her body, head, and neck every 20 to 25 minutes.

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While Baez had a widely publicized relationship with fellow folk icon Bob Dylan, 85, she mothered a child with her late ex-husband, David Harris. The activists divorced in 1973, after five years of marriage. Their son, 56-year-old Gabriel Harris, is also a musician.

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