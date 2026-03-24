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'I'm still here'

Music Icon Opens Up About ‘Nightmare’ Cancer Diagnosis

The Grammy-winning singer showed no symptoms prior to doctors discovering his illness.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
Published
Updated
Barry Manilow kicks off his Live 2002! tour during the first of three sold-out shows at the Storm Theatre at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, December 13, 2001. Manilow is touring to promote his latest album "Here at the Mayflower," his first album of original material in 15 years. REUTERS/Ethan Miller/Las Vegas Sun EM/HK

Ethan Miller/Reuters

Legendary singer Barry Manilow reflected on his emotional cancer journey, from the lack of symptoms to receiving a shock diagnosis and undergoing invasive lung surgery.

The 82-year-old music icon learned about his stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis by chance, following a visit to his doctor due to issues with his hips.

After the doctor learned that Manilow had recently fought six weeks of bronchitis, he ordered an MRI not just for Manilow’s pelvis, but also for his lungs.

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow performing in Sugarland, Texas, in 2024.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

“If he hadn’t done that, man... He saved my life,” Manilow recalled in an interview with People.

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The doctor discovered a dot in Manilow’s left lung, and further tests proved it to be cancer.

Barry Manilow
SOMEWHERE DOWN THE ROAD

Legendary Singer, 82, Reveals Shock Cancer Diagnosis

Will Neal

The Grammy-winning “Copacabana” crooner remembered being in disbelief because he had no symptoms or pain, thinking, “Not me. F--- you. I can’t have cancer.”

Since Manilow was symptom-free, it was hard to say when the cancer had begun to develop.

Barry Manilow with his award after winning best individual performance in a variety or music program at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

Barry Manilow with his Emmy award after winning best individual performance in a variety or music program during the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“It could have been years. If it had gone any further, then I would be up s---’s creek,” he said. “It just so happened that it hadn’t spread, and boy oh boy, I thought I might be dying.”

Barry Manilow
'BETTER TODAY!'

Barry Manilow Shares Update Days After Shock Diagnosis

Vic Verbalaitis

Four weeks after his diagnosis, the singer underwent a lung lobectomy, known as the best option for early-stage lung cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic. During the surgery, the doctor removes the cancerous portion of the lung, which in Manilow’s case meant removing one of the two lobes of his left lung.

Manilow recalled feeling grateful to not remember the invasive surgery or the seven days he spent in the hospital.

Recording artist Barry Manilow performs during his "One Last Time! Tour" at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Barry Manilow on stage during his "One Last Time! Tour" at Staples Center in Los Angeles in April 2015.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“It was a nightmare,” he recalled, adding that he still felt lucky not to have to undergo chemo or radiation.

Although the surgery went well, Manilow postponed his Vegas residency in February to focus on recovery.

Manilow
‘FOCUSED ON HEALING’

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Annabella Rosciglione

Reflecting back on his journey, Manilow said the diagnosis made him realize the fragility of life.

“It has really, really made me take stock of my life,” he shared.

“This made me stop and think about: Have I done what I wanted to do, and have I made people happy?,” he said. “Have I been a good friend? All of those cornball things that I’ve read for all of my life, I started to think about that, too. It really did stop me in my tracks. And the answers are yes. And as a matter of fact, there are more yeses than I ever thought.”

Barry Manilow performed during the Pre-Grammy gala in Beverly Hills in February 2025.

Barry Manilow performed during the Pre-Grammy gala in Beverly Hills in February 2025.

Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

In response to a video of his interview posted to People’s Instagram page, fans offered words of sympathy and praise for the singer.

“Barry when you sing its just magic, we will always have your amazing music to listen too,” one wrote. “You listen to your body and only do what you are able to do and make it through the rain ❤️"

“Oh trust me, we know you’re in the world because you exude the brightest light and fill us with love and happiness. Take care of yourself Barry, you’re worth the wait,” another commenter said.

Now, the singer is cancer-free and continues to recover from the surgery. In June, he will release his 33rd studio album, What a Time.

“This really rocked me, but I’m getting stronger,” he said. “I’m still here. I’m not all here; there’s part of me that isn’t here—they took out a part of me, and now I’ve got to figure out, ‘What do I do?’”

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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