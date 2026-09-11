COLOR STORY How I Permanently Colored My Hair at Home in Five Minutes for Under $5 Salon-level grey coverage in minutes? Yes, please. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Motions Xpress/Olga Pankova/Getty.

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I rarely review hair products, so when I do, a product not only piques my interest but also exceeds my expectations. I have a black-hued bob (my hair is naturally a darker brown), and I only do two things to it: flat-iron it and conceal greys with hair color. Usually, I go to my colorist at the salon for touch-ups, but with a hectic travel month, I recently had to do it at home. I was looking for a product that would deliver salon-level color payoff without damaging my hair. Plus, while I am a beauty writer, I’m not a hair colorist, so I needed to find something relatively beginner-friendly.

As I dug through my beauty closet for some hair dye (one of the perks of the job), I finally found Motions Xpress 5 Minutes Permanent Hair Color Shampoo. At just $4.23 a packet, the ammonia-free Amazon’s Choice offering was waiting to be ripped open. The package includes one hair color cream sachet, one developer sachet, one leaflet, and one pair of gloves.

I opted for the shade Natural Black and got right to it. Applying with gloves was a totally new experience for me, as I was previously loyal to the Clairol Root Touch-Up Powder when I was in a pinch between salon appointments.

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The instructions say to put on the gloves, fold both sachets, cut the tops open, and pour both contents into the palm of one glove. Next, you apply the duo to clean, dry strands and massage all the way into the scalp like regular shampoo.

Amazon $ 5 Motions Xpress Permanent Hair Color Shampoo Natural Black The formula is also available in three other shades: dark brown, light brown, and dark blond. Shop Now Amazon

As soon as I got started, I noticed two things: The application process was super easy, but it was also quite messy. If there’s one thing to keep in mind, it’s to avoid white surroundings and clothing. The formula did get on my decorative rug (oops), and I’d be lying if I said it came out. The second time I used it, I applied Vaseline all over my wrists, ears, and the perimeter of my face (do not skip this step) to avoid staining. I also took the process into the shower, rather than over my sink. Much better.

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After leaving the color on for five minutes (yes, that’s really it), it’s strongly advised not to rinse under the shower; instead, rinse while wearing gloves, with your head tilted away from the showerhead. I scooped water into my glove-covered palms and poured it over my hair until I noticed the rinse running clear. I don’t know why this works, but I followed the instructions with success.

After the rinse, the directions instruct you to apply conditioner as usual. Whenever I apply a color treatment, I follow it up with a conditioning mask versus a traditional conditioner. I’ve been loving the Cécred Moisturizing Deep Conditioner. Look, if it’s good enough for Beyoncé, it’s good enough for me.

When I dried my hair, I was shocked. The formula’s coating process really ensured that not a single grey was left astray. Even after a few weeks, the color didn’t fade. And when it did start to grow out a bit, I could at least rely on another five-minute revival. Salon-level locks in a pinch? Sign me up.

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