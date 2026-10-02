Victoria’s Secret Angel’s Weight Sparks Health Concerns

“She lost weight and muscle [is] what it looks like,” another fan wrote.
Two days later, she walked in Messika’s Spring/Summer 2027 presentation, where her appearance drew similarly worried comments.
Others, however, remarked that people were too focused on the model’s weight.
“Everyone called her fat; now people call her too skinny. Women should stop body-shaming other women,” a fan commented.
In 2024, Lima addressed widespread online discussion sparked by her post-pregnancy appearance in an Instagram story.
“The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two preteens, one active boy, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs…thanks for your concern,” the model said.
Lima has three biological children: Valentina Lima Jarić, 16, and Sienna Lima Jarić, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marko Jarić, and Cyan Lima Lemmers, 4, whom she shares with her husband, Andre Lemmers.
She also co-parents Lemmers’ two children from a previous relationship, Miah Lemmers and Lupo Lemmers.
Lemmers and Lima have been together since early 2021 and married in December 2024.
The industry veteran is set to walk her 21st Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles, California.
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