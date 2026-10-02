AN ANGEL, ALWAYS Victoria’s Secret Angel’s Weight Sparks Health Concerns Fans voiced shock over seeing the model’s legs looking “this thin.” Lionel Hahn/Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Adriana Lima has sparked concern over her weight after photos of the model at Paris Fashion Week circulated online.

The 45-year-old Brazilian supermodel and longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel appeared on Sept. 29 during a Revolve Launch Magazine Photocall in Paris, posing for cameras in a leg-baring ensemble.

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Adriana Lima attends the Revolve Launch Magazine Photocall during the Spring/Summer 2027 Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2026, in Paris, France. Neil Mockford/Neil Mockford/GC Images

For the event, Lima paired an oversized black leather jacket from Revolve with some shiny black pumps.

Adriana Lima attends the Revolve Launch Magazine Photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2026, in Paris, France. The model's thinner-looking appearance drew criticism online. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Her neutral-toned makeup highlighted her sharp cheekbones and bright-blue eyes, and she styled her hair in a slicked-back ponytail with a deep side part.

Left: Supermodel Adriana Lima poses outside of the 2023 FIFA Football Awards; right: the model at a Revolve Launch Magazine Photocall on Sept. 29, 2026. Pic 1: Marc Piasecki/WireImage Pic 2: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

But it was her exposed legs, not her outfit, that drew attention online, with many noting her much slimmer appearance.

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“I’m sorry, but what happened to Adriana Lima’s legs?” one person asked in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Supermodel Adriana Lima's thin frame drew attention from several fans online. X

“She’s always been one of the more athletic models, so it is shocking to see her this thin with a lack of muscle tone on the legs,” another person added.

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“She lost weight and muscle [is] what it looks like,” another fan wrote.

Two days later, she walked in Messika’s Spring/Summer 2027 presentation, where her appearance drew similarly worried comments.

Adriana Lima walks the runway during the Messika Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show at Le Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2026, in Paris, France. Kristy Sparow/Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Others, however, remarked that people were too focused on the model’s weight.

Adriana Lima walks the runway during the Messika Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show at Grand Palais as part of Paris Fashion Week at Le Grand Palais on October 1, 2026, in Paris, France. Richard Bord/Getty Images

“Everyone called her fat; now people call her too skinny. Women should stop body-shaming other women,” a fan commented.

In 2024, Lima addressed widespread online discussion sparked by her post-pregnancy appearance in an Instagram story.

“The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two preteens, one active boy, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs…thanks for your concern,” the model said.

Producer Andre Lemmers, executive producer Adriana Lima, and family attend “The Thicket” World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on September 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. JC Olivera/JC Olivera/Strike Media via Getty Images

Lima has three biological children: Valentina Lima Jarić, 16, and Sienna Lima Jarić, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marko Jarić, and Cyan Lima Lemmers, 4, whom she shares with her husband, Andre Lemmers.

Model Adriana Lima walks with other models during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, New York, U.S., November 8, 2018. Mike Segar/REUTERS

She also co-parents Lemmers’ two children from a previous relationship, Miah Lemmers and Lupo Lemmers.

Supermodel Adriana Lima and her husband, Andre Lemmers, at the 15th Mon Cheri, hosting Barbara Tag at Isarpost on December 4, 2023, in Munich, Germany. Gisela Schober/Gisela Schober/Getty Images for Mon Cheri

Lemmers and Lima have been together since early 2021 and married in December 2024.

The industry veteran is set to walk her 21st Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles, California.

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