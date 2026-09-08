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'GREAT SHOCK & DEEP SADNESS'

Reigning Pageant Queen Dies at 22

Lucia Sisic has held her country’s top title for two years.

Reigning Pageant Queen Dies at 22

Instagram/luciasisic

By Lauren Hartley

Reigning Miss Austria titleholder Lucia Sisic has died at the age of 22.

“It is with great shock and deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Miss Austria 2024, Lucia Sisic,” wrote Mission Austria, the organization behind the Miss and Mister Austria competitions, in a translated Facebook post on Monday.

Lucia Sisic on Instagram, August 12.

Austrian beauty queen Lucia Sisic poses for a photo shared to Instagram on August 12.

Instagram/luciasisic

“Lucia will be remembered as a wonderful young woman. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family, friends, and all those close to her during this difficult time,” it said.

Lucia Sisic and Toni Polster pose during the Pro Juventute Charity Fashion Show at Congress Center Baden on November 18, 2024, in Baden, Austria.

Lucia Sisic and Austrian soccer coach Toni Polster pose during the Pro Juventute Charity Fashion Show at Congress Center Baden on November 18, 2024, in Baden, Austria.

Manfred Schmid/Getty Images

A pageant has not been held since she won in 2024, so Sisic has held the title ever since, according to local reports.

Sisic’s cause of death has not been revealed.

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The beauty queen spoke publicly on social media about the heart valve defect she has undergone several surgeries for since birth, including a heart operation last winter.

View this post on Instagram

In August 2024, she thanked her team of pediatric cardiology specialists in a social media post translated from German, writing, “Thanks to the specialists and the dedicated doctors, who have always saved my life with great efforts, I have overcome many difficult moments and have been able to live a fulfilling life.”

Miss Austria Lucia Sisic, who died in 2026 at 22.

Christopher Dengg, crowned Mister Austria 2024, told a local Austrian newspaper he was “deeply shocked” by Sisic’s death.

“She was like a sister to me, especially during the time we held the [title] together. We will all miss her very much,” he said.

Lauren Hartley
Lauren HartleyBreaking News Intern

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