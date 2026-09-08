'GREAT SHOCK & DEEP SADNESS' Reigning Pageant Queen Dies at 22 Lucia Sisic has held her country’s top title for two years. Instagram/luciasisic

Reigning Miss Austria titleholder Lucia Sisic has died at the age of 22.

“It is with great shock and deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Miss Austria 2024, Lucia Sisic,” wrote Mission Austria, the organization behind the Miss and Mister Austria competitions, in a translated Facebook post on Monday.

Austrian beauty queen Lucia Sisic poses for a photo shared to Instagram on August 12. Instagram/luciasisic

“Lucia will be remembered as a wonderful young woman. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family, friends, and all those close to her during this difficult time,” it said.

Lucia Sisic and Austrian soccer coach Toni Polster pose during the Pro Juventute Charity Fashion Show at Congress Center Baden on November 18, 2024, in Baden, Austria. Manfred Schmid/Getty Images

A pageant has not been held since she won in 2024, so Sisic has held the title ever since, according to local reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sisic’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Play Video

The beauty queen spoke publicly on social media about the heart valve defect she has undergone several surgeries for since birth, including a heart operation last winter.

In August 2024, she thanked her team of pediatric cardiology specialists in a social media post translated from German, writing, “Thanks to the specialists and the dedicated doctors, who have always saved my life with great efforts, I have overcome many difficult moments and have been able to live a fulfilling life.”

Christopher Dengg, crowned Mister Austria 2024, told a local Austrian newspaper he was “deeply shocked” by Sisic’s death.

“She was like a sister to me, especially during the time we held the [title] together. We will all miss her very much,” he said.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog