Milla Jovovich, 50, arrived at the Dracula premiere on Tuesday with her lookalike daughter, Ever Anderson. The mother-daughter duo looked more like sisters as they flashed matching smiles on the red carpet.

The pair kept it casual for the event, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, with Jovovich wearing an oversized denim blazer over a yellow tee, a black miniskirt, black tights, and snakeskin pumps.

Milla Jovovich and daughter Ever Anderson pose at the premiere of "Dracula" on February 3, 2026, in Hollywood, California. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

The Resident Evil star accessorized with a red bag and long, layered necklaces. She wore her hair pulled back, putting her striking cheekbones on full display.

Jovovich’s mini-me kept it simple, too: Ever, 18, wore a navy-and-white striped minidress with three-quarter sleeves and slouchy, light-brown boots.

Ever Anderson at the premiere of "Dracula," where she looked strikingly similar to her mother, actress Milla Jovovich. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Like many parents and their kids, Jovovich and Ever share many features: silky brown hair, full lips, pale blue eyes, and identically shaped brows. But when comparing them side by side at similar ages, their likeness is uncanny.

On the left, Milla Jovovich poses in 1991 at approximately age 16; on the right, Ever Anderson poses at the premiere of "Dracula" on Feb. 3, 2026. Getty Images

The model and actress has three daughters with her husband, Event Horizon (1997) and Resident Evil (2002) director Paul W.S. Anderson: Ever, 18; Dashiel. 10; and Osian, 6. The couple began dating after Resident Evil‘s release and, after a prolonged on-and-off engagement, got married in 2009.

The outing was a family affair, with Paul W.S. Anderson attending in an all-black getup. He paired the monochrome look with red Prada sneakers and Hello Kitty dog tags.

Director Paul W.S. Anderson and actress Milla Jovovich at the premiere of "Dracula" on February 3, 2026. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Outside the Resident Evil film adaptation franchise, in which Jovovich portrayed the protagonist Alice, the actress is best known for starring in the cult-favorite science fiction film The Fifth Element (1997).

Like her mother, Ever Anderson is a model and actress. Her two biggest roles to date include portraying a young Natasha Romanoff, Scarlett Johansson’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in 2021’s Black Widow, and Wendy Darling in 2023’s Peter Pan & Wendy.

Milla Jovovich in "Resident Evil" (2002) Resident Evil

In 2020, Jovovich told Entertainment Tonight that having a daughter follow in her footsteps was both terrifying and a source of joy.

“Listen, as a mom, on the one hand, I’m terrified because I know how difficult this industry is. On the other hand, I’m overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion and has been very focused on it since she was five years old.”

Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling in "Peter Pan & Wendy" (2023). Peter Pan & Wendy

In an Instagram post dedicated to her daughter’s 18th birthday in November of last year, Jovovich praised Anderson’s work ethic while balancing acting and school.

Jovovich wrote in the caption, “Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine you would be the unstoppable force of nature you are today! You work hard on your school, preparing for your A levels in London next year, you read voraciously and are such a talented young writer. Your acting skills have been there from the beginning, but you’ve honed them so much over the years through training and endless auditioning since such an early age.”

Milla Jovovich and her mother, Soviet Union actress Galina Jovovich, at the "Party to Launch The Mondrian Models & Photographers Club" on November 17, 1988, in West Hollywood, California. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Ever follows a long line of actresses. Her grandmother, Galina Jovovich, Milla’s mother, had a successful acting career in the Soviet Union before immigrating to the United States in 1980. As a result of the family’s move to the U.S., the USSR reportedly banned Galina’s films for six years.