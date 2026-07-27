Lifestyle GLOW GET IT This Wellness Brand Just Released a Korean Beauty-Inspired Vibrator Your skincare routine just got a little... longer. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Mila/Getty.

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Can orgasms be part of your skincare routine? Women-founded sexual wellness brand Mila recently launched intimacy products inspired by Korean skincare, indicating a step in a new direction for sex toys that leans away from what I call the “how-dare-she-feel-horny-taboo,” and into a broader, less-stigmatized sector of women’s wellness.

The collection includes a vibrator called Aura (or, as Mila calls it, a “4-in-1 personal massager”) and a pH-balanced vaginal mist. Both products put a chic foot forward with sleek designs and high-quality ingredients and materials. The vibrator also kind of looks like a Beautyblender, while the mist’s packaging feels like a Gen Z celebrity perfume (positive).

“Cool,” you might think, “but do I really need Evian spray for my [redacted]?” As a potential customer, my own brow was certainly raised. As a sex writer, I was happily intrigued.

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Mila.

The sex toy industry has changed a lot in the past decade, experiencing not only significant financial growth but a massive shift in the ways sex toys are being designed. Today’s vibrators are being made to accommodate a wider range of aesthetics, bodies, budgets, and sexualities. Companies like Dame and Maude operate under the banner of sexual wellness, opting for minimalist, gender-versatile designs; newcomers like LBDO have gone as far as crafting a literal glass pedestal for their clitoral vibrator so that it can sit on your nightstand like a veritable sculpture.

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“We see sexual wellness as essential self-care, not a guilty secret,” says Mila on its website, “[we integrate] intimacy into daily rituals with the same intention as skincare or mindfulness.” The brand was founded in 2024 with a commitment to high-design toys and body-safe materials—a big plus in an unregulated industry. (Trust me: you don’t want potentially toxic jelly toys.)

Given that Korean skincare also has a storied reputation for high-quality ingredients that prioritize hydration, the association with K-beauty makes sense.

Mila $ 40 Bloom Intimate Gliding Mist The vaginal mist is intended to help relieve vaginal dryness with a water-based, pH-balanced blend of collagen, aloe, green tea, and centella. Shop Now Mila

The palm-sized vibrator has a quiet motor and is made out of medical-grade, body-safe silicone. It’s also the first-ever toy to use something called “orbital massaging,” which is a fancy way of saying it has circular massaging beads at the tip that recreate the feeling of a lover’s fingers or tongue.

Mila $ 180 Aura 4-in-1 Personal Massager Unlike other toys on the market, Aura combines that massaging with air suction technology and a gentle heating function, which can be great for relieving tension and encouraging muscle relaxation. Shop Now Mila

Aside from sexual satisfaction, there are the potential skin benefits of an actual orgasm. There’s an episode of The Real Housewives of New York where Sonja Morgan, the martini-fueled saint of frisky women everywhere, boasts that her skin looks so good because she has an active sex life.

It turns out, there might be something to her claim: studies have found that orgasms may boost estrogen, which can support moisture and protect collagen, and release oxytocin, which lowers stress (a common trigger for acne).

You should always consult with your own doctor, of course, about what products work best for your body. That being said, Mila’s sexy self-care products might just be the next best thing to happen to the nighttime skincare routine of women everywhere.

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