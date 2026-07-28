Lifestyle MAY-DECEMBER Mick Jagger, 83, Celebrates Birthday With Age-Gap Fiancée, 39 The couple spent the day snapping PDA photos on the beach. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mick Jagger celebrated his 83rd birthday with his much-younger fiancée.

On Sunday, choreographer and author Melanie Hamrick, 39, posted a set of photos with her Rolling Stones frontman beau on Instagram.

In the pictures, the couple poses in front of a pyramid with their 9-year-old son, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, holding each other while laughing, and enjoying kiss-filled alone time at a beach.

Hamrick, whose age gap with Jagger is more than four decades, wrote in her caption, “Happy Birthday my love!!!❤️ To more adventures, laughs and fun!! 🥰❤️🥳”

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Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger packed on kisses on a beach vacation. Instagram/Melanie Hamrick

The couple first met backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in Japan in February 2014.

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Hamrick, then 26, was working as a professional ballet dancer and touring in the country with the American Ballet Theater.

The dance group was invited to the concert, and Hamrick shared a fist bump with Jagger, who was 71, backstage, according to The Times.

The sparks were not immediate, as Jagger had been in a long-term relationship with model and fashion designer L’Wren Scott since 2001. However, in March 2014, Scott died by suicide at 49, leaving Jagger "completely shocked and devastated."

The singer reportedly began dating Hamrick in summer 2014.

Melanie Hamrick shared a rare family photo featuring Mick Jagger and their son, Deveraux. Instagram/Melanie Hamrick

The couple welcomed Deveraux in 2016, and Hamrick was first spotted with a diamond ring in 2023.

At the time, she responded to speculations by telling People, “I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes. But are we like horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”

The Rolling Stones in the 1960s: Brian Jones, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Bill Wyman, and Charlie Watts. King Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

She finally confirmed the engagement to Paris Match in April 2025, saying she and the British rock star had been engaged for “two or three years.”

Melanie Hamrick has said in a previous interview that Mick Jagger is “younger than” she is. Instagram/Melanie Hamrick

Hamrick was, however, unsure if they would marry.

“Maybe one day we’ll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything,” she said.

Jagger has only been married once before, to former actress Bianca Jagger, 81, from 1971 to 1978.

He also married supermodel Jerry Hall in 1991 in a Hindu marriage ceremony in Bali, but they later annulled the marriage, with Jagger arguing it was not legally binding in England, according to The Guardian.

Mick Jagger married Bianca Jagger in 1971 in Saint-Tropez, France. Bianca's bridal look is widely considered one of the most influential wedding ensembles of all time. Express/Getty Images

In 2024, Hamrick told The Times that she does not spend time thinking about the couple’s age gap.

“Everyone’s going to have their opinion. If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem and you’re going to analyze it,” she said.

Adding, “I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business.”

Mick Jagger’s second eldest child is Jade Jagger, 54, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Bianca Jagger. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Under One Sky

Jagger has seven other children from previous relationships.

He is the father of Karis Hunt Jagger, 55, whom he welcomed with the late actress Marsha Hunt, and Jade Jagger, 54, whom he shares with Bianca.

Jagger also shares four children: Elizabeth Jagger, 42; James Jagger, 40; Georgia Jagger, 34; and Gabriel Jagger, 28, with Hall.

In 1999, he also welcomed son Lucas Morad-Jagger, 27, with Brazilian television host Luciana Morad Gimenez.

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