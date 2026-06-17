Lifestyle FROM CHIC TO WEEP Why Michelle Obama’s Outfit Brought Barack to Tears “It’s messing him up, for good reason.” Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Michelle Obama’s latest look rendered her husband, former President Barack Obama, speechless at the opening of the new Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

Moments after Michelle, 62, and Barack, 64, stepped onto the stage together to speak at the June 16 stakeholders’ event, the former first lady warned audience members that her husband needed to pause and collect himself.

The unlikely trigger for Barack’s bleary-eyed reaction: Michelle’s outfit.

Along with her simple brown T-shirt, black belt, and microbraids worn half-up, half-down, Michelle wore a skirt that paid tribute to her late mother, Marian Robinson, who died from an undisclosed cause in May 2024.

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“I’m so proud of my husband,” Michelle said, glancing at Barack.

Arms crossed and lips pressed tight as he seemed to hold back tears, the former president gazed in silence at his wife of 33 years.

“He’s really messed up. I’m giving him some time because this beautiful skirt that my stylist, Meredith Koop, picked out—that is my favorite portrait of my mom,” Michelle said. “He didn’t know it existed until a few minutes ago.”

The Cut reported that Michelle’s skirt was custom-made by Acne Studios.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama deliver remarks at a stakeholders’ event at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, in 2026. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/via REUTERS

Michelle explained the symbolism as her husband composed himself.

“I’ve had a few weeks to settle down and the beauty of this skirt, but it’s messing him up, for good reason,” she said, putting her hand on Barack’s shoulder.

She grasped her husband’s hand and continued.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama holds the hand of former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, who is wearing a skirt featuring a vintage photograph of her mother, Marian Robinson, as they deliver remarks at a stakeholders’ event at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, in 2026. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/via REUTERS

​“But Marian would have been so proud,” she said. “She was so proud of her son-in-law and the man that he is and has been to our family.”

U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama (their daughters Malia and Sasha, and President Obama's mother-in-law Marian Robinson sing Christmas carols during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in 2015. Yuri Gripas/REUTERS

Staring to get emotional herself, Michelle added, “[He’s] always dreaming probably way too big, but always pulling it off.”

Michelle glanced at Barack and thanked him for his contribution to Chicago’s South Side before saying “I love you.” The couple then kissed one another on the cheek.​

Former U.S. President Barack Obama kisses former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama as they deliver remarks at a stakeholders’ event at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, in 2026. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/via REUTERS

“At every step, as our families went down paths none of us could have predicted, she remained our refuge from the storm, keeping our feet on solid ground,” the Obama family said in a statement released after Robinson’s death in 2024.

It continued, “On Election Night in 2008, when the news broke that Barack would soon shoulder the weight of the world, she was there, holding his hand.”

Michelle and Barack Obama met in 1989 in Chicago and married in 1992. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Malia Ann, in 1998.

Their second daughter, Natasha Marian, who goes by Sasha, was born in 2001. Her middle name pays tribute to Michelle’s beloved mother.

Barack Obama, his wife Michelle, and their daughters Malia and Sasha pose for a family photo in their Chicago hotel room in 2004. John Gress/REUTERS

Robinson spent most of her life in Chicago, where she met her husband and raised their children.

​After Barack’s first presidential win, she left the Windy City to help the Obama family raise Malia and Sasha in the White House.

U.S. President Barack Obama hugs singer Jessica Sanchez after she sang the Star-Spangled Banner alongside Marian Robinson, Sasha, Malia, and first lady Michelle during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in 2013. Jason Reed/Reuters

“There’s no doubt that, in some ways, moving to Washington was a sacrifice for her,” the Obama family wrote in 2024. “She loved Chicago and her friends back home, but to her, there was no higher calling than to lend that quiet strength to her daughter, her son-in-law, and her granddaughters.”

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