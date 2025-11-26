Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Not even a famously fit former first lady is safe from weight-loss drug speculation. As GLP-1 medications are increasing in popularity and stars like Amy Schumer and Serena Williams speak openly about taking injections, Michelle Obama now finds herself at the center of Ozempic rumors.

On November 21, Michelle Obama, 61, shared a portrait on Instagram from her shoot with famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video. The photo was taken for Leibovitz’s new book, a 2025 edition of Women, which was selected for Oprah’s Favorite Things list this year.

In the photo, Obama stands with her hands positioned behind her head, eyes closed, and a slight smile on her face. She is clad in a casual gray T-shirt that exposes a sliver of midriff, blue jeans with a thick brown belt, and brown heeled boots. The photo has garnered over 1.4 million likes on Instagram, and the comments are adoring toward Obama.

In the caption, Obama praises Leibovitz, saying the photographer’s book “expanded how we see women and the lives they lead through her lens.”

“It was an honor to be photographed by Annie for the new edition, capturing the many ways women are showing up today,” the former first lady wrote, sharing her hope that followers would find the book “as inspirational as I do.”

The image received overwhelmingly positive responses from many of Obama’s famous friends and 57 million followers on the social platform. TV host and producer Ross Mathews commented, “Forgive the language, but it’s f---ing fabulous,” with a heart emoji. Real Housewives of New York City alum Jenna Lyons left all-caps praise on the photo, writing, “YESSSSSSS.” Grammy-nominated singer Shanice wrote, “I’m so inspired by you!!! You look so beautiful.. We love you @michelleobama” with eight red hearts.

Michelle Obama speaks on stage during the 'IMO Live' podcast at 2025's SXSW Conference and Festival. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

But a viral thread on X took the conversation to a completely different direction.

On November 22, user Mambo Italiano reposted the video of Obama at the shoot. “Even though I’m very thin, like all women I deal with the topic of weight daily,” they wrote. “Do any of you have any idea how Michelle Obama suddenly lost all this weight at 61, which is also a difficult age for a woman to slim down?”

The thread, which has now been viewed over 3.2 million times, quickly filled with comments speculating over whether or not Obama is on GLP-1s. “It’s called Ozempic,” one comment read, and many joined the statement, one even saying she has “Ozempic face.”

Another social media user, who says she found help in GLP-1s herself, wanted Obama to disclose her possible use of the drugs. “It’s interesting people are ‘showing off’ the results without crediting the method,” she wrote. “Taking the medication isn’t cheating. Not telling people with your struggle what you did is unfair.”

In 2009, Michelle Obama's official portrait caused a stir because her sleeveless dress was seen as inappropriate for the occasion. Universal History Archive/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

As The Cut pointed out, public scrutiny and speculation over Michelle Obama’s figure is nothing new. “Remember in 2009 when everyone freaked out because Michelle Obama wore a sleeveless dress in her official White House portrait?” asks writer Olivia Craighead. “Unfortunately, 16 years later, we’re back in the same spot.”

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama in the Inaugural Parade in 2009. Pool/Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

The former first lady has spoken previously about the impact of fame on her marriage to Barack. “Something that comes with fame that people don’t appreciate, that they’re not cautious of, is the loss of anonymity,” she said on an episode of her podcast, “IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,” in October 2025. “It’s hard for Barack and I to just be in the world, unobserved.”

While postulation and theorizing may come with the territory of a life in the public eye, there was one commenter whose sentiment The Looker particularly appreciated. They wrote, “[Michelle Obama] always been fit, and perhaps it’s diet, or ... injections. I’m 61 and lost over 40 lbs. She’s a person like the rest of us. To be honest, it’s really none of our business. Just say she looks good and keep moving.”