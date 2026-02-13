Michelle Obama Reveals the Beauty Upgrade Barack Didn’t Notice for Days
Michelle Obama showed off a stack of new piercings—and revealed that it took former President Barack Obama several days to notice her sparkly new additions.
“In one sitting, I got 10 piercings,” the former first lady, 62, said during a Q&A segment of her podcast, IMO, which she hosts with her older brother, Craig Robinson, 63.
The news came after a listener asked, “What is one thing you’ve learned about the other from doing the podcast and working together?”
“What I’ve learned,” Robinson began his answer, looking at Michelle, “is that you tried to get your ears pierced and thought I didn’t notice. And I see you got all these new piercings in your ear.”
Michelle questioned her brother’s statement, saying, “I don’t think you noticed.”
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
The two playfully argued back and forth about the subject before Michelle explained to the listeners. “I have always thought about getting some extra piercings in my ear; I just never got around to it,” Michelle explained.
She continued, “I had a second hole that I had got, like, before I had kids. But then I just got lazy and stopped putting an earring in it.”
Michelle and Barack, 64, welcomed their daughters, Malia and Sasha, in 1998 and 2001, respectively.
“But nowadays, the young people in my life are doing more piercings,” Michelle explained.
“There’s just more beautiful adornment, you see, there’s more of a cluster, the constellation sort of look of twinkles that goes,” she said.
“I was going in for a few [piercings], and then I did my normal self and was like, ‘Oh, put one there and put one there. Oh, yeah, let’s try one there,’” she explained, pointing to her ear.
In total, Michelle got 10 new piercings in her ears—an earful, literally—but she said the elaborate series of beaded additions to her look wasn’t painful.
Robinson complimented the results, adding, “If I didn’t like it, you’d know.”
While her brother may have noticed the new look, Michelle’s husband was less observant.
“Barack finally noticed. Took him a couple of days,” Michelle said, laughing.
Barack, whom she married in 1992, apparently offered her an explanation for his lack of awareness.
“He was like, ‘You haven’t had your hair up. You’ve had your hair down.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know, I like, sleep with you every night, dude,’ you know?” Michelle joked, adding, “But he noticed yesterday. And I got them done like four days ago.”
Robinson said, “Don’t tell [Barack] that I noticed before him.”
The New Year's Sale is here! $35 unlocks this article and a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog