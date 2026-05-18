Lifestyle 'I'm freaking out' Michael Jackson’s Daughter Gets Ultrasound After Neck Bulge Sparks Concern The singer ordered the test after receiving worried comments on social media. Reuters;Instagram/Paris Jackson

Michael Jackson’s daughter ordered an ultrasound after fans voiced health concerns.

Singer Paris Jackson, 28, the daughter of the late “King of Pop” and Debbie Rowe, posted a series of Instagram stories over the weekend. The videos offered fans a much-awaited health update after comments about her neck prompted Paris to panic.

“Getting an ultrasound to check out my lymphs since y’all pointed out how weird my neck looked on my last post,” she wrote on a selfie showing an ultrasound probe on her neck on Saturday.

Paris Jackson posted a picture on Instagram of herself getting an ultrasound on her neck after fans raised concerns over her health.

The story came after Paris posted a sit-down video on her Instagram about feeling “weird” as a teenager, having been homeschooled until junior high.

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The video was a part of the promotion of her upcoming music project, “Teenage Drama,” which will be released on May 22.

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The video sparked a lot of positive comments, but also some asking her to pay attention to her “weird” neck.

One comment with over 500 likes read, “What’s wrong with Paris’s neck?”

A video posted by Paris Jackson prompted fans to focus on her neck. Instagram/Paris Jackson

A few hours after the selfie, Paris posted a candid video further explaining the situation.

“A bunch of people pointed out that my neck looks f---ing weird in the last video that I posted. So I’m, like, freaking out. Like, ‘Oh, that is weird, crazy,’” Paris said, adding that the comments led her to invite a professional to her rehearsal studio to perform an ultrasound.

Paris shared that she underwent blood work the week prior, and the results showed everything was normal.

“My neck just does weird s--- when I talk,” she said, adding, “I think this is just my neck, and y’all are freaking me out, thinking there’s something wrong.”

Paris Jackson is a singer like her late father, Michael Jackson. Posing here at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in France, in May 2025. Manon Cruz/Reuters

Paris also said that the comments sparked her to worry about her voice ahead of her upcoming festival performance at the 2026 BottleRock Napa Valley in California.

On Sunday, she shared a video update.

“The update is, I have just the slightest amount of redness on my vocal cords, but there’s no calluses from singing,” Paris said.

Paris Jackson shared her ultrasound results on Instagram after comments made her worry about her voice. Instagram/Paris Jackson

“The reason my neck looks as weird as it does is just because, you know, I have exercised those muscles from singing for so long, and that just happens with singers. It’s just more obvious in me because I am skinny,” she said.

After receiving the results, Paris appeared to be ready to joke about the situation.

Soon after posting the video update, she reposted a fan-made image. The photo showed Paris with visible abs edited to her neck, with the caption, “Paris’ lymphs actually from singing.”

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