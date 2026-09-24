THERE SHE GOES Emmy-Winning Comedian, 56, Flaunts Dramatic Weight Loss in Form-Fitting Gown The “Bridesmaids” star stunned in a jaw-dropping black gown. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Melissa McCarthy, 56, is dazzling fans with her appearance in a figure-hugging dress on the red carpet of Variety’s 2026 Power of Women.

The Emmy-winning actress attended the Sept. 23 event at the Beverly Hills Hotel wearing a black high-neck Jenny Packham gown with structured shoulders, long sleeves, and an intricate bead-and-sequin pattern that extended into a sweeping, sheer cape.

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Melissa McCarthy stuns in a figure-hugging gown at Variety's 2026 Power of Women in Beverly Hills, California, on September 23, 2026. STEWART COOK/Stewart Cook/AFP via Getty Images

“If it can sparkle, why shouldn’t it?” McCarthy told Variety during the red carpet.

Jokingly, she added, “This is how I went to Trader Joe’s today.”

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The Bridesmaids actress wore her mahogany-colored hair pulled back in a sleek, high ponytail, showing off her oversized, bedazzled black hoop earrings and ear cuffs.

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Sparkly statement rings, bangles, and pointed mesh booties completed her ensemble.

Husband and wife Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy at Variety's Power of Women on September 23, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. Katie Flores/Katie Flores/Variety via Getty Images

McCarthy arrived at the event alongside her husband of 20 years, Ben Falcone, 53, with whom she shares two daughters, Vivian Falcone, 19, and Georgette Falcone, 16.

She was recognized for her work with the Joyful Heart Foundation, a nonprofit that supports survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse.

Her former Gilmore Girls co-star, Lauren Graham, presented her with a tribute.

Former "Gilmore Girls" co-stars Lauren Graham and Melissa McCarthy reunite at Variety's 2026 Power of Women on September 23, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. Chloe Kern/Chloe Kern/WireImage

Also honored: EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, Emmy winner Sharon Stone, NBCUniversal chairman Pearleana Igbokwe, and Giggly Squad host Paige DeSorbo.

The Mike & Molly star has been open about her fluctuating weight throughout her nearly three-decade career.

She told People in a 2011 interview that a manager once criticized her weight, telling her she’d never be successful in the industry if she didn’t slim down.

“It really hurt my feelings,” she told the magazine. “I understand that the odds are not as high as if I was skinny, but I still have talent.”

Melissa McCarthy in 2005, at an event celebrating the 100th episode of "Gilmore Girls" in California. Jim Ruymen/Reuters

While filming Gilmore Girls, the actress tried an intense doctor-supervised diet which caused her to lose 70 lbs in four months, she said.

“I’d never do that again. I felt starved and crazy half the time,” McCarthy said.

The actress has been less strict with her diet since, choosing instead to lose weight progressively.

Melissa McCarthy at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards and at Variety’s 2026 Power of Women Awards. Pic 1: Danny Moloshok/REURTERS Pic 2: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In 2018, she told The Breakfast Club, a New York City-based radio show, that her weight loss took place over five years.

“I think everybody’s always kind of working on something,” she said. “And I was like, ‘If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.’ And then it actually worked better, instead of being like, ‘I’m gonna not do this and do this and only drink this.’”

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