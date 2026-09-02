NEW YEAR, NEW MEL Emmy-Winning Comedian Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss on 56th Birthday The ‘Bridesmaids’ star showed off her defined jawline while thanking fans for their well wishes.

Melissa McCarthy is showing off her dramatically slimmed-down figure—and an enormous pair of cherries—as she celebrates turning 56.

The Mike & Molly actress thanked fans for their well wishes in an Instagram video, wearing a comically oversized pair of stone fruit atop her head as she leaned into her latest year with characteristically over-the-top humor.

“Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes last week!! At 56 I’ve decided that subtlety is everything 🍒,” McCarthy captioned the post.

Speaking directly to the camera, McCarthy jokingly considered whether her fruity new headpiece should become a permanent fixture.

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“I think there’s something about turning 56 when you’re like, ‘Do I wear the cherries in my sleep?’ Yeah, yeah. OK, I’m wearing the cherries,” she said. “Cherry on top.”

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Fans were quick to notice more than the birthday girl’s outrageous accessory. McCarthy’s noticeably slimmer appearance also attracted praise in the comments.

The 'Tammy' actress's face transformation left fans stunned. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

“YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL!! O HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY,” one person wrote.

The post came months after McCarthy turned heads at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in April, where she showed off her dramatic transformation in a shimmering gold Pucci gown.

The actress embraced ’70s glamour on the red carpet, wearing her hair in a high ponytail and appearing all smiles as she posed in the floor-length dress.

Commenters celebrated McCarthy’s transformation while stressing that her size had never determined her beauty.

Melissa McCarthy showed off a slimmer figure at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on April 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“She has always been beautiful. Glad she has gotten healthier,” one wrote. Another added, “Beautiful always. Your weight never defined you, your heart always has.”

The praise was a far cry from the criticism McCarthy has faced over her appearance throughout her career. She told People in 2011 that a manager once warned her she would never work in Hollywood unless she lost weight.

“It really hurt my feelings,” McCarthy said. “I understand that the odds are not as high as if I was skinny, but I still have talent. I thought, ‘I’ll show you!’”

McCarthy's transformation is a shocking departure from previous points in her career. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

McCarthy later admitted that her anxieties about her weight began long before she found fame. Looking back at photos of herself as an athletic, size-six high school student, she questioned why she worried so much about her body.

“So what on Earth was I freaking out about?” she told Rolling Stone in 2017.

McCarthy said in 2018 that she had lost “a lot” of weight gradually over five years after abandoning extreme approaches and giving herself a break.

“If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something,” she told Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. “Then it actually worked better instead of being like, ‘I’m gonna not do this and do this and only drink this.’”

Melissa McCarthy said she lost weight gradually over a five-year period. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

That approach marked a major departure from the doctor-supervised, 500-calorie-a-day liquid diet she tried in 2003. McCarthy said the regimen caused her to lose 70 pounds in four months but left her feeling “starved and crazy half the time.”

“I’d never do that again,” she said.

By her thirties, McCarthy said she had reached a more accepting place, with help from her husband, actor and filmmaker Ben Falcone.

“I was like, ‘I’m OK with who I am,’” she told People in 2023. “And if someone wasn’t thrilled with that, that’s OK too.”

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