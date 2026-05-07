Lifestyle SOFT LIFE SPICE Mel B’s Wellness Routine Includes Goats, Cold Plunges, and LED Face Masks Melanie Brown (aka Mel B) opens up about trading a fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle for countryside living—and the wellness essentials helping her feel better than ever. Zoe McConnell

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From her time as a Spice Girl to the judge’s table on shows like America’s Got Talent and X Factor, Melanie Brown (aka Mel B), 50, has always brought a boisterous, cheeky energy to her public persona. Beyond the spotlight, though, the singer and television personality leads a much quieter, more low-key life. “On stage, I am a performer, [and] I love it. But in reality, I’m a bit of a hermit. I love peace and quiet. I rarely go out,” she says.

It’s a slower pace of life that she’s embraced after moving from Los Angeles to her hometown of Leeds in 2019—and one she says has done wonders for her wellbeing. “Although I love the sunshine of L.A., I don’t miss it,” she says. “I feel grounded here and know that living in the countryside is the perfect way for me to look after my mental health.”

Plus, she now has far more room for her beloved animals to roam than she ever did in L.A. “There are days [when] I just go up to one of my fields and sit and watch my goats playing or my hens rushing around,” she says. “I walk through the forest with my dogs. I have never felt better.”

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Of course, trading sunny L.A. for a country where temperatures average around 52 degrees calls for a wellness routine stocked with heat and light therapies, skin-soothing salves, and essential oils to fend off the cold-weather blues.

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The multihyphenate, who was recently named Global Brand Ambassador for Revive Collagen’s new menopause range, has the art of low-key wellness down to a science. Ahead, she shares the smart tech, supplements, and tried-and-true self-care rituals she relies on to support her wellbeing while embracing a quieter pace of life and navigating perimenopause.

Shark $ 350 Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask “I have tried a lot of LED masks, but I am fixed on this one. I try to use it every day, and I always travel with it. I sometimes watch TV with it, do emails, all sorts of things, but I also just like to lie down and use that time to relax,” she says. “My dogs have even gotten used to me wearing it. I think it’s great for the complexion and evening the skin tone. I also love that it has an ice for under the eyes feature.” Shop At Shark Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 56 Revive Collagen Menopause Max Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Drink “I’ve been using Revive Collagen for more than six months now, and I take it religiously. My husband, Rory, brings me my Menopause Max every morning with my coffee. I also take the Peri Menopause because to be honest—like a lot of women—I’m still not 100 percent sure if I am in perimenopause or menopause,” she says. “That’s why I talk a lot about the need to educate and push for a revolutionary change in the way women are treated in the workplace, in medical institutions, and by society when it comes to menopause. Why can’t we talk about it more? Why can’t we explore all the different ways to make ourselves feel at our very best at this time of life? Shop At Amazon Shop At Ulta

Amazon $ 15 Cerave Healing Ointment “Cerave Advanced Repair Ointment is the best for moisturizing the body and is brilliant on legs. I’ve been using it for a couple of years. I was introduced to it by my glam lady, and we both use it,” she says. This version is similar and available in the U.S. Shop At Amazon Shop At Ulta

The Feed $ 30 Humantra Electrolyte Packets To stay hydrated, Mel B. supercharges her water with electrolyte packets. “I put Humantra electrolytes into my big Stanley cup because they really work for me and I know how much water I’m drinking in a day,” she says. “Drinking water is pretty easy to incorporate into a routine, especially if you are carrying around your cup—you know when you’ve finished, you know when you have refilled it.” Shop At The Feed

Brass Monkey $ 14,000 Brass Monkey Home Ice Bath “I’ve turned my love of heat into a wellness opportunity,” she says. “I use the Sunshower, an infrared light panel for the shower, which is incredible for my joints, skin, and general well-being. I also use a sauna and the Brass Monkey Ice Bath. Although terrifying at first, the ice bath is just the best thing ever for my body and mind. I’m obsessed.” Shop At Brass Monkey

Dermstore $ 24 Neom Happiness Essential Oil Blend “I’ve been using aromatherapy oils since I was a teenager,” she says. “I love Neom Wellbeing oils—particularly the happiness oil, which I mix with Neals Yard Women’s Balance and a few other oils to create my own scent.” Shop At Dermstore Shop At Ulta

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