Meg Ryan, 64, celebrated her triumphant return to romantic comedies with a skin-baring photo shoot.

The beloved actress appeared on the cover of Perfect magazine, posing for a sultry shoot with photographer Richie Shazam ahead of the release of her new movie, Good Sex.

On the cover, she wears a full-Dior look, including skin-tight black capris, a white collared blouse, a black blazer, and an oversized, almost Baroque-style hat. On her feet, she wears open-toed cream heels with cute bow details.

In one particularly alluring portrait, Ryan poses in an oversized black jacket and a red blouse, each fully unbuttoned to reveal a sultry black bra. The look finishes off with wide-legged black pants, chic green shoes, and a black belt with silver hardware.

Throughout the shoot, the When Harry Met Sally star’s famous blonde lob is styled in loose waves. Her makeup is simple and sophisticated, with dark liner accenting her pale blue eyes while dark burgundy polish complements her elegant hands.

Meg Ryan at the Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies in London, October 2025. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In another photo, Ryan lies on a white couch in a glittering strapless skintight Avavav dress made of red-and-black sequins. She accessorized the look with a Julie Kegels statement choker and hanging pendant around her neck and shiny, ultra-high platform heels.

Commenters loved the new photos, calling Ryan “perfect,” “gorgeous,” and “fabulous.”

Many were excited for Ryan to star in new movies, including Good Sex. Directed by Girls creator Lena Dunham, the film will co-star fellow A-listers Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Rashida Jones, and Severance‘s breakout star, Tramell Tillman.

One comment on Ryan’s post reads, “We need Meg back on the big screen.” Another fan wrote, “We missed you, you still got it, girl!”

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in "You've Got Mail" in 1998. IMDb/Warner Bros

Ryan earned her title as “the queen of rom-coms” in the ‘80s and ‘90s thanks to her starring roles in When Harry Met Sally…, Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail.

The quirky-cute actress took a break from acting in 2015 but returned in 2023 with the romantic comedy What Happens Later, starring opposite X-Files star David Duchovny.

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan in Los Angeles, 1998. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ryan welcomed her first child, Jack Quaid, in 1992 with her then-husband, fellow actor Dennis Quaid, 71. The couple married in 1991 and divorced in 2001. Ryan adopted her second child, daughter Daisy True Ryan, in 2006.

Jack followed in his parents’ footsteps into acting. His breakout role came in 2019, when Jack starred in Amazon Prime’s hit series, The Boys, as the unassuming-turned-aggro Hughie Campbell.