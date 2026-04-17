Lifestyle ROOT REVIVAL Medicube’s New PDRN Haircare Trio Targets Thinning at the Root The Daily Beast/Medicube

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From snail slime to bee venom, 2026’s decidedly crowded skincare space is no stranger to bizarre, buzzy ingredients. The latest ingredient du jour is PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide), a salmon sperm–derived DNA molecule touted for its regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties.

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Sure, salmon sperm-spiked serums may sound like a hard sell, but PDRN’s clinical credibility for calming inflammation and kickstarting cellular repair has made it a major player in Korean skincare for years. Lately, it’s been everywhere stateside too, popping up in glow-boosting serums and barrier-repair creams.

Now, it’s poised to do the same for your scalp (and strands).

Medicube.

K-beauty favorite Medicube—arguably the brand most responsible for bringing PDRN into the mainstream stateside—has officially entered the category with a new rosemary- and PDRN-powered haircare trio formulated to target thinning, breakage, and overall scalp health.

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The viral (and refreshingly wallet-friendly) brand has become a household name thanks to its results-driven formulas and high-performance beauty tech devices, from its Zero Pore Toning Pads (my personal favorite) to the celebrity-loved Age-R Booster Pro device—not to mention its internet-famous Pink PDRN skincare line. Naturally, extending its newly minted hero ingredient into hair care is a natural evolution.

To understand PDRN’s role in hair care, it helps to look at the scalp through a skincare lens. Even though it’s hidden under your hair, your scalp is still skin, which means it’s just as prone to inflammation, product buildup, and barrier disruption as your face. And much like facial pores, hair follicles can become congested from dirt, oil, and, yes, a little too much dry shampoo.

The result is similar to what happens on your complexion: when things get clogged, you see the fallout. In this case, that means dryness, increased shedding, and a weaker, more compromised growth cycle.

That’s precisely where PDRN comes in. When applied topically, the ingredient supports tissue repair, reduces inflammation, and fortifies the skin barrier with sustained moisture. In other words, it helps create a healthy environment for hair to grow stronger and more resilient from the roots to the tresses.

Medicube’s new collection includes three core products: the Rosemary PDRN Cooling Thickening Shampoo, the Rosemary PDRN Hair & Scalp Conditioner, and the Rosemary PDRN Scalp Refresh & Nourish Serum. Each formula is formulated to treat the scalp with the same level of care as its skincare lineup, combining PDRN with rosemary extract to support the hair growth cycle while lessening breakage and thinning.

Amazon $ 27 Medicube Rosemary PDRN Clarifying Shampoo Powered by rosemary and PDRN, this gentle clarifying shampoo helps create a healthier scalp environment while strengthening fragile strands and dialing down the look of breakage. After just one wash, my hair appeared fuller, my blonde looked impressively brighter, and my very compromised split ends were more resilient overall. The formula is suitable for all hair types, but it's especially beneficial for those with fine, thinning, or chemically damaged strands. Shop At Amazon

Rosemary, for its part, is more than merely a sensorial add-on. The ingredient has been touted for its ability to support scalp circulation, consequently promoting hair growth while reducing damage. In fact, some research suggests it may yield results comparable to minoxidil with regular use. Rosemary also offers natural antimicrobial benefits, helping to keep the scalp balanced and follicles free of buildup.

Paired with PDRN, the two work synergistically to address both the underlying causes of hair thinning (like inflammation and congestion) and the visible effects, including shedding and a lack of volume.

After experiencing a bout of stress-induced shedding—admittedly compounded by some less-than-gentle bleaching decisions—I decided to put the trio to the test. I’ve been using all three products consistently for about three weeks, and yes, I even brought them with me to Coachella, which says a lot given my packing strategy typically leans more “throw it in the suitcase and hope for the best” than anything remotely organized.

Before and after washing with Medicube’s Rosemary PDRN Clarifying Shampoo and conditioning with Medicube Rosemary PDRN Scalp to Strand Nourishing Conditioner. Hair was air-dried. Mia Maguire/Mia Maguire.

So far, the results are promising. The shampoo cleanses thoroughly with a gentle cooling effect, the conditioner hydrates without weighing down my fine ends, and my scalp feels noticeably cleaner. My hair looks fuller at the roots and sheds less after showers. Since using this duo, my previously dry, flaky scalp has drastically improved.

While it can take up to eight weeks to see meaningful improvement in hair thinning, I noticed immediate wins elsewhere: brighter blonde, softer strands, and far less of that telltale straw-like texture after just one wash and condition.

Clarifying shampoos are notorious for cutting through buildup and hard water residue (which can help with brassiness and make color-treated hair look refreshed), but they often come at the cost of moisture, making them a tough sell for already compromised, bleach-processed hair like mine. Medicube’s Rosemary PDRN Clarifying Shampoo, however, manages to strike that elusive balance.

Amazon $ 27 Medicube Rosemary PDRN Scalp to Strand Nourishing Conditioner This nourishing yet non-greasy conditioner is designed to be applied from scalp to ends. It’s the only formula I’ve used that I can apply directly to my scalp without sacrificing volume or leaving behind a greasy residue. For the first time in over a year, my entire mane felt like it could withstand the wrath of a high-powered heat tool after just one wash—though I didn’t dare put it to the test. I could also run my fingers through my hair without them getting stuck—another first... at least since childhood. Shop At Amazon

It delivers a true deep clean without leaving your mane feeling stripped. When paired with the conditioner, my hair feels noticeably softer, smoother, and, frankly, healthier than it has in years.

Oh, and all three products smell like absolutely heaven—if they bottle this subtle fragrance as a perfume, it’d be my new signature scent.

It’s official: PDRN has officially entered the hair care conversation—and, so far, I’d say it’s here to stay. If my early results are any indication, this skincare-first approach to scalp care might just be the upgrade our routines have been missing.

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