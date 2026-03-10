‘Mean Girls’ Star, 40, Reveals Her Anti-Aging Injectable Secrets
Actress Amanda Seyfried, 40, revealed the exact spot she focuses her injectable jabs on—and the unsolicited comment that sparked her to seek the popular anti-aging treatment.
“I love getting Botox here every six months,” the Mean Girls star said in an interview with Grazia France, pointing to the middle of her brows. The spot is commonly called the “elevens” because of the parallel wrinkle lines often found there.
The tip for the specific placement came 16 years ago, when a colleague on a film set made an observation about Seyfried’s face that wouldn’t be out of the norm for Karen Smith, her character in the 2004 comedy exploring high school politics among teenage girls.
“When I was 24, a director of photography said, ‘You should really get this Botox because this line is really… It’s hard to light you,’” Seyfried said, rubbing the space between her eyebrows.
In 2010, when she was 24, Seyfried filmed for the horror movie Red Riding Hood and appeared in the romantic drama Dear John; it is unclear which film set she was working on when she encountered the opinionated cinematographer.
“I was like ‘okay, thank you’” she recalled replying to the producer. Still, the comments left her feeling unsettled.
“In my head, I was like ‘I feel like that wasn’t super helpful,’” Seyfried said. After the interaction, she started thinking about whether she should get Botox, though she did not immediately seek injections due to preexisting anxieties.
“I was terrified of Botox for my own OCD reasons,” she explained.
Seyfried has previously spoken about her struggle with obsessive-compulsive disorder. She received a diagnosis at 19, one year after the release of Mean Girls, and has taken nightly medication to address her symptoms ever since.
“But now I’ve learned to accept it,” she said to Grazia France about Botox, adding, “[I] really love it for what it does to soften.”
Seyfried previously told Who What Wear that she visits a trusted professional for the appearance-enhancing neurotoxin treatments.
“I have a really good dermatologist who tells me that she’s never gonna do anything but put Botox in the same place for the rest of my life,” Seyfried said. However, she also confessed to splurging on intense pulsed light (IPL) laser treatments, which are used to address rosacea, acne, broken blood vessels, and other types of uneven tone and texture.
“We’re all gonna struggle with some kind of insecurities,” she told Grazia France. “You know, there’s certain parts of myself that are harder to swallow physically, but I realize I can’t stop the aging process. Either that or I’m dead. So I might as well just take it as it comes,” she said.
Seyfried continued, “I don’t know how long I’m gonna live, but I do know that aging is a fact.”
Ultimately, she said, it is up to an individual to make their own cosmetic choices. In short, she suggested doing “whatever the f--- you want with your face.”
Seyfried began her career in Hollywood at 15, with roles in soap operas As the World Turns and All My Children.
While Seyfried’s ditsy breakout role in Mean Girls kicked off her career, she eventually moved into more serious, mature roles. In the 2025 thriller The Housemaid, for instance, she portrayed wealthy and volatile housewife Nina Winchester. In her latest movie, the 2026 historical drama The Testament of Ann Lee, she plays Mother Ann Lee, the founder of the devotional sect the Shakers.
In 2025, Seyfried spoke with Who What Wear about approaching age 40.
“I know life is harder the older you get, but I also know that I’m pretty prepped because I’ve done a lot of work in the decade of my 30s,” she told the outlet.
She continued, “I’ve done a lot of couples therapy. I’ve done a lot of therapy alone. I’ve had insane amounts of conversations with psychologists and friends who are psychologists that I feel like I have a lot of self-knowledge. It’s not everything, but it certainly goes a long way.”
