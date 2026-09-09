ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT Oscar Winner, 56, Poses With Wife in Pants-Free Photo The rom-com legend and his wife stripped down for their new tequila campaign. Rick Kern/FilmMagic

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are promoting their alcohol brand with a new advertisement that leaves little to the imagination.

The 56-year-old actor shared a snapshot from their new campaign for Pantalones, the couple’s tequila company. The ad featured the Oscar winner posing sans pants with his 43-year-old wife in head-to-toe cowpoke outfits.

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, stripped down in a campaign for their tequila brand, Pantalones. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“Tailgates and tanlines,” McConaughey captioned the September 8 Instagram post.

Alves wore a coral top beneath a fringed jacket, while McConaughey sported a tan leather jacket over a white collared shirt.

McConaughey and Alves posed pants-free as they both wore cowboy hats and boots. Instagram/@officiallymcconaughey

The couple launched the tequila brand in 2023, named after the Spanish word for “pants.”

Fans were quick to poke fun at the ad, with one noting that the pixelation "looks like a loading screen for GTA 6." Instagram/@officiallymcconaughey

Fans quickly joked about the photo, with one writing, “This looks like a loading screen for GTA 6,” referring to the pixelation effect Rockstar Games uses in its Grand Theft Auto series.

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“Are you not sweating in that jacket on game day?” another person asked.

The couple has been together for two decades.

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McConaughey met the Brazilian-born model and entrepreneur in a Los Angeles nightclub in 2006 and married at their home in Austin, Texas, in 2012.

The couple shares three children: Livingston, Levi, and Vida. The family came to support McConaughey in 2014, when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

They share three children, including Levi, 18; Vida, 16; and Livingston, 13.

McConaughey is known for his romantic comedy roles, particularly the 2003 film "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," starring opposite Kate Hudson. KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images

When the couple met, McConaughey was an established romantic-comedy actor, starring in The Wedding Planner with Jennifer Lopez in 2001 and, in 2003, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days opposite Kate Hudson.

Since the couple met, McConaughey has gone from a delightful (yet non-serious) rom-com actor to a true Hollywood A-lister with multiple critically acclaimed dramatic roles under his belt, including his portrayal of Ron Woodruff in Dallas Buyers Club, for which he won the 2014 Academy Award for Best Actor.

In August, the BBC reported that he could reprise his role in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days opposite Hudson. The film is in the “very early days” of production.

He eventually moved on to more dramatic roles, such as the 2014 sci-fi "Interstellar," co-starring Anne Hathaway. Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures

McConaughey also told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that the 2003 hit is the “gift that keeps on giving,” noting that “it still pays the best mailbox money of any film I’ve ever done. By far.”

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