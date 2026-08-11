Matt Damon’s Daughter, 20, Becomes Newest Nepo Baby Model
Isabella joined a roster packed with fashion’s heavyweights—and plenty of famous offspring.
A fresh nepo baby face has entered the modeling industry.
After a summer of nonstop press promoting The Odyssey, Matt Damon, 55, has a new point of pride: His daughter, Isabella, just signed with top modeling agency IMG Models.
Isabella is the daughter of the Oscar-winning actor and Argentinian-American film producer Luciana Barroso, 50, with whom he also shares daughters Alexia, 27; Gia, 17; and Stella, 15. Damon legally adopted Alexia, Barroso’s daughter from a previous marriage, shortly after the couple wed in 2005.
The 20-year-old joins the agency’s growing list of nepo baby talent, which includes Iris Law (daughter of Jude Law), Leni Klum (daughter of Heidi Klum), Kai Schreiber (daughter of Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber), Romeo Beckham (son of David and Victoria Beckham), and Jake Bongiovi (son of Jon Bon Jovi).
IMG Models’ more traditional roster features ‘90s icons Claudia Schiffer, Alek Wek, and Heidi Klum.
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The freshly signed nepo baby model is a student at New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study and is expected to graduate in 2028.
Standing at 5-foot-8, Isabella has yet to book any major modeling gigs, but her portfolio offers a glimpse at her range.
Damon has previously spoken about his daughters’ opinions of his work. In a 2021 interview with E! News, he joked that Isabella is more than willing to give him a hard time.
“If the reviews come out and they’re terrible, then she’ll watch it,” Damon said. “If they come out and they’re good, she’s going to pass.”
“She’s looking for ammunition all the time,” he added. “She’s like one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. She’s really cool.”
In July, Damon shared that Alexia, a filmmaker and cinematographer, has worked in the camera department on two of his films, The Last Duel and The Instigators.
The Good Will Hunting also described Isabella as a “fantastic writer,” saying he “could see her following me into screenwriting.” As for Gia and Stella, he said they’re “still in high school, so we’ll see.”
Isabella’s IMG signing comes shortly after another Hollywood heir made his fashion debut: Moses Martin, the son of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, appeared in a Burberry campaign in July.
Hollywood appears to have found its next generation of talent, and the apples haven’t fallen far from the trees.
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