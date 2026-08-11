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Matt Damon’s Daughter, 20, Becomes Newest Nepo Baby Model

Isabella joined a roster packed with fashion’s heavyweights—and plenty of famous offspring.

Matt Damon smiles on the red carpet at the world premiere of “The Odyssey" in 2026.

Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

By Pia Bello

A fresh nepo baby face has entered the modeling industry.

After a summer of nonstop press promoting The Odyssey, Matt Damon, 55, has a new point of pride: His daughter, Isabella, just signed with top modeling agency IMG Models.

Isabella Damon

Isabella Damon via Instagram on July 6, 2026

Instagram/@i.sa.be.lla

Isabella is the daughter of the Oscar-winning actor and Argentinian-American film producer Luciana Barroso, 50, with whom he also shares daughters Alexia, 27; Gia, 17; and Stella, 15. Damon legally adopted Alexia, Barroso’s daughter from a previous marriage, shortly after the couple wed in 2005.

Matt Damon in 2021 vs. 2026
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The 20-year-old joins the agency’s growing list of nepo baby talent, which includes Iris Law (daughter of Jude Law), Leni Klum (daughter of Heidi Klum), Kai Schreiber (daughter of Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber), Romeo Beckham (son of David and Victoria Beckham), and Jake Bongiovi (son of Jon Bon Jovi).

IMG Models’ more traditional roster features ‘90s icons Claudia Schiffer, Alek Wek, and Heidi Klum.

Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon, and Isabella Damon

Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon, and Isabella Damon attend "The Odyssey" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2026, in New York City.

Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

The freshly signed nepo baby model is a student at New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study and is expected to graduate in 2028.

Standing at 5-foot-8, Isabella has yet to book any major modeling gigs, but her portfolio offers a glimpse at her range.

US actor Matt Damon and his wife, film producer Luciana Barroso (2L) pose with their daughters on the red carpet as they arrive to attend the world premiere of the film 'The Odyssey' in London on July 6, 2026. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images)

Matt Damon and his wife, film producer Luciana Barroso, pose with their daughters on the red carpet as they arrive to attend the world premiere of the film 'The Odyssey' in London on July 6, 2026.

Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images/Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images

Damon has previously spoken about his daughters’ opinions of his work. In a 2021 interview with E! News, he joked that Isabella is more than willing to give him a hard time.

“If the reviews come out and they’re terrible, then she’ll watch it,” Damon said. “If they come out and they’re good, she’s going to pass.”

“She’s looking for ammunition all the time,” he added. “She’s like one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. She’s really cool.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Luciana Damon, Alexia Barroso, Stella Damon, Isabella Damon, and Matt Damon attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR" at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Luciana Damon, Alexia Barroso, Stella Damon, Isabella Damon, and Matt Damon attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR" at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In July, Damon shared that Alexia, a filmmaker and cinematographer, has worked in the camera department on two of his films, The Last Duel and The Instigators.

The Good Will Hunting also described Isabella as a “fantastic writer,” saying he “could see her following me into screenwriting.” As for Gia and Stella, he said they’re “still in high school, so we’ll see.”

Moses Martin posing for Burberry.

Moses Martin posing for Burberry.

Burberry

Isabella’s IMG signing comes shortly after another Hollywood heir made his fashion debut: Moses Martin, the son of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, appeared in a Burberry campaign in July.

Hollywood appears to have found its next generation of talent, and the apples haven’t fallen far from the trees.

Moses Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow
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Pia Bello
Pia BelloBeauty & Wellness Intern

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