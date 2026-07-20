Matt Damon Mistaken for A-List Actor During Live Broadcast
Actor Matt Damon may be one of the most recognizable actors in the world, but he experienced a case of mistaken identity when a commentator mixed him up with another actor during a live broadcast of the World Cup final.
On July 19, the 55-year-old Odyssey star appeared at the highly anticipated World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.
Flaunting his newly trim figure, aviator sunglasses, and a salt-and-pepper goatee, Damon was misidentified by Fox sportscaster John Strong, who mistook him for his Ocean’s Eleven co-star and fellow heartthrob-turned-silver-fox, Brad Pitt.
During the match, the camera panned to several celebrities in attendance, including Damon and his wife of 20 years, Argentinian film producer Luciana Barroso.
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“Brad Pitt is also among the fans here,” Strong said confidently as the camera hovered over Damon and Barroso.
Barroso, 49, wearing head-to-toe blue-and-white Argentina gear, smiled as she looked down at her phone, while Damon continued to watch the game.
“Oh, it’s Matt Damon!” Strong exclaimed, correcting himself. “That’s Matt Damon.”
The camera shifts to the thousands of screaming fans in the New Jersey stadium, and the speaker said, “We got a lot of glare in our monitors here.”
During the final, BBC sportscaster Guy Mowbray seemed to fall victim to the same “glare.”
Making a similar slip, Mowbray mixed up another two famous faces, calling a polo-wearing celeb in attendance “AKA Rocky.”
He quickly corrected the name to “A$AP Rocky,” though the person in question was 53-year-old Grammy-winning singer and producer Pharrell Williams.
A$AP Rocky was present, though the 37-year-old rapper was seated in the row below Williams next to his longtime partner and fellow musician, Rihanna.
Still, the Pitt-Damon mix-up may be more understandable when comparing the actors’ styles during the 2026 World Cup.
On July 10, Pitt attended the Spain-Belgium game in Los Angeles, his own gray facial hair and aviator sunglasses on display.
For a June 25 match between Turkey and the United States in Los Angeles, Pitt wore a USA jersey, along with his newly signature aviator glasses and a white bucket hat—an outfit much like Damon’s just three weeks later at the final.
While Pitt is not among The Odyssey’s celebrity-packed ensemble cast, he has starred in a Homer epic adaptation, portraying Achilles in the 2004 film Troy.
In The Odyssey, Achilles is played by actor Elliot Page.
Damon underwent an intense body transformation for his role in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey.
After training and following a strict diet, including eliminating gluten, Damon reached an astounding 167 pounds for the film, making him newly chizzled and lean.
Damon has been mistaken for his co-stars before. In a January episode of The Graham Norton Show, Norton referenced Damon’s similarity to his The Departed co-star.
“I just want to know, Matt, it’s so odd that people confuse you,” Norton said. “They don’t always know you’re Matt Damon.”
“Yeah, no, I get confused with Mark Wahlberg all the time,” Damon said.
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