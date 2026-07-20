Lifestyle CHECK YOUR VISION Matt Damon Mistaken for A-List Actor During Live Broadcast If anything, it’s a compliment. Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

Actor Matt Damon may be one of the most recognizable actors in the world, but he experienced a case of mistaken identity when a commentator mixed him up with another actor during a live broadcast of the World Cup final.

On July 19, the 55-year-old Odyssey star appeared at the highly anticipated World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Flaunting his newly trim figure, aviator sunglasses, and a salt-and-pepper goatee, Damon was misidentified by Fox sportscaster John Strong, who mistook him for his Ocean’s Eleven co-star and fellow heartthrob-turned-silver-fox, Brad Pitt.

Matt Damon and Brad Pitt appear in a scene from the 2001 film ‘Oceans 11’ with cast members George Clooney, Don Cheadle, and Elliott Gould. 2001 - Warner Bros

​During the match, the camera panned to several celebrities in attendance, including Damon and his wife of 20 years, Argentinian film producer Luciana Barroso.

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Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon pose for cameras at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Red Carpet. Siegfried Anthony/Variety/Getty Images

​“Brad Pitt is also among the fans here,” Strong said confidently as the camera hovered over Damon and Barroso.

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon attend a celebrity party at Sartiano’s wearing matching bucket hats ahead of the World Cup final in 2026. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

​Barroso, 49, wearing head-to-toe blue-and-white Argentina gear, smiled as she looked down at her phone, while Damon continued to watch the game.

​“Oh, it’s Matt Damon!” Strong exclaimed, correcting himself. “That’s Matt Damon.”​

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The camera shifts to the thousands of screaming fans in the New Jersey stadium, and the speaker said, “We got a lot of glare in our monitors here.”

During the final, BBC sportscaster Guy Mowbray seemed to fall victim to the same “glare.”

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​Making a similar slip, Mowbray mixed up another two famous faces, calling a polo-wearing celeb in attendance “AKA Rocky.”

He quickly corrected the name to “A$AP Rocky,” though the person in question was 53-year-old Grammy-winning singer and producer Pharrell Williams.

​A$AP Rocky was present, though the 37-year-old rapper was seated in the row below Williams next to his longtime partner and fellow musician, Rihanna.

Singer Rihanna appears with boyfriend and rapper ASAP Rocky, while musician Pharrell Williams speaks to him from a row above in the stands during the World Cup final. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

Still, the Pitt-Damon mix-up may be more understandable when comparing the actors’ styles during the 2026 World Cup.

​On July 10, Pitt attended the Spain-Belgium game in Los Angeles, his own gray facial hair and aviator sunglasses on display.

Brad Pitt looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Spain and Belgium, wearing a backward hat and his aviator sunglasses. Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA /Getty Images

​For a June 25 match between Turkey and the United States in Los Angeles, Pitt wore a USA jersey, along with his newly signature aviator glasses and a white bucket hat—an outfit much like Damon’s just three weeks later at the final.

Brad Pitt attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between Türkiye and the USA wearing a white bucket hat and aviator glasses in 2026. Matt Winkelmeyer - FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

While Pitt is not among The Odyssey’s celebrity-packed ensemble cast, he has starred in a Homer epic adaptation, portraying Achilles in the 2004 film Troy.

Brad Pitt appears as his character Achilles in the 2004 film ‘Troy.’ 2004 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

In The Odyssey, Achilles is played by actor Elliot Page.

Matt Damon is Odysseus in THE ODYSSEY, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic/Melinda Sue Gordon

​Damon underwent an intense body transformation for his role in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey.

After training and following a strict diet, including eliminating gluten, Damon reached an astounding 167 pounds for the film, making him newly chizzled and lean.

Damon has been mistaken for his co-stars before. ​In a January episode of The Graham Norton Show, Norton referenced Damon’s similarity to his The Departed co-star.

Matt Damon and his apparent lookalike, Mark Wahlberg, appear side by side in a scene from ‘The Departed.’ 2006 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

“I just want to know, Matt, it’s so odd that people confuse you,” Norton said. “They don’t always know you’re Matt Damon.”

“Yeah, no, I get confused with Mark Wahlberg all the time,” Damon said.

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