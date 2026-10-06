‘M*A*S*H’ Star, 90, Reveals Strange Habit Tied to Diagnosis
He didn’t experience any of the “usual” symptoms of the disease.
Alan Alda, 90, is opening up about an unusual symptom of Parkinson’s disease that he experienced before his diagnosis.
The Emmy-winning M*A*S*H actor told CBS Mornings on Oct. 4 that he was acting out his vivid dreams while asleep.
“I had a dream that somebody was attacking me, and I picked up a sack of potatoes and threw it at him,” Alan said. “What I was really doing was throwing a pillow at Arlene, my wife.”
Alan and Arlene Alda, 93, have been married for nearly 70 years and share three daughters and eight grandchildren.
But the actor’s pillow-throwing wasn’t something to just laugh off. He later learned that he was experiencing REM Sleep Behavior Disorder, which affects about one percent of people in the U.S.
The disorder happens when normal muscle paralysis fails during the REM (rapid eye movement) phase of sleep, causing people to respond to their dreams with sounds and movements.
While it’s not always a symptom of Parkinson’s, Alan said it was the only symptom he experienced before his diagnosis in 2015.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“I had no twitch, no tremor, no problems with my voice,” he said.
Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder with motor and non-motor symptoms that worsen over time.
The actor, who starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Aviator, kept his diagnosis private for three years before opening up about it publicly during a July 2018 episode of CBS This Morning.
“It’s common for us all to go to the worst thought, but what’s interesting is this is a disease that is different for almost everybody who has it,” Alan said on the show. “Each day is different from the next, but the main thing is there’s stuff you can do. It’s like a puzzle to be solved.”
The West Wing actor, who overcame polio at a young age, said that rather than letting the disease define him, he’s using humor to manage it.
“The best way to deal with anything that’s a little bit of a problem is to find out what’s funny about it and laugh at it,” Alan said.
He added, “Once in a while I get frustrated, but I find what makes me laugh about it, and then I go tell Arlene.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…