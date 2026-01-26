Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Evangeline Lilly, 46, revealed she embarked on an intense regimen to heal from the brain injury she sustained last year, noting that the treatment plan has already cost her “a lot of money.”

The actress is best known for her roles as Hope van Dyne in Marvel’s Ant-Man series and as Kate Austen in the cult-favorite 2000s series Lost. But she made headlines this month when she revealed she had suffered damage following a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Lilly suffered a concussion when she fainted, fell, and hit her head on a boulder at the beach in May 2025.

She shared with her Instagram fans earlier this month, “Verdict’s in...I do have brain damage from my TBI. Comforting to know my cognitive decline isn’t just perimenopause, discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies.”

On Sunday, Lilly took to Instagram to share the supplement routine she currently follows to help her brain heal from some of those deficiencies.

“I have spent a lot of money getting evaluated and getting targeted, expert advice on how to heal my brain,” she wrote in the caption.

She disclosed that while her routine was designed with her in mind, the guidance “may not be the exact right path for everyone.” Still, she felt compelled to share with fans “in the absence of affordable medical care in this country.”

The actress took care to note that she wasn’t promoting any specific brands or companies, but was sharing the routine she was suggested. “I am not a doctor nor an authority on any of this,” she wrote in the caption.

She tagged Josuke Tanaka and Amen Clinics in her post. Tanaka’s Instagram bio states that he is a concussion clinician and chiropractor. The Amen Clinics are a group of clinics that use brain imaging technology to treat behavioral, emotional, and mental health conditions.

Lilly takes a supplement stack of NAC, creatine, resveratrol, curcumin, omega-3s, and coenzyme Q10.

Actress Evangeline Lilly discussed taking creatine supplements in an Instagram video. Instagram @evangelinelillyofficial

Following a recent visit to Amen Clinics, she also recently added Brain and Memory Power Boost to her routine. “They say [this] is like the ‘limousine’ of supplements for brain rehab,” Lilly explained.

The $63 supplement includes phosphatidylserine, ginkgo biloba extract, NAC, acetyl-L-carnitine, alpha-lipoic acid, and huperzine A.

Evangeline Lilly starred as Kate Austen in 'Lost' from 2004 to 2010. Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The actress said she doesn’t plan to take this many supplements long term. “I will be on these supplements for a period of time that I feel is appropriate for the brain to get what it needs from them, and then I will go off of them,” she said.

Regarding her regimen before the concussion, Lilly said in the video that she “will go through long stages where I’m not on any supplements,” preferring instead to get her vitamins and minerals through her diet. “I try really hard to eat well so that my food is my nutrients, not my supplements.”