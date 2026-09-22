SOFTER & SMOOTHER Martha Stewart’s New Beauty Launch Smooths the Appearance of Lip Lines The lifestyle mogul’s skincare brand, Elm Biosciences, just added a new line-smoothing serum to its lineup. Elm Biosciences

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Martha Stewart’s skincare brand, Elm Biosciences, launched a little over a year ago, but it’s already built a loyal following. The dermatologist-developed skincare line harnesses advanced ingredients to counteract oxidative stress, environmental damage, and inflammation while fortifying the skin barrier and targeting fine lines and laxity. The current collection includes its bestselling A30 Elemental Serum, A30 Elemental Night Cream, and the Inner Dose Daily Skin Supplement.

Now, the 85-year-old lifestyle mogul is focusing on an area she thinks gets overlooked too easily: lip longevity. Today, Elm Biosciences launched its new addition to the Elemetal family: the Elm Biosciences Elemental Lip Serum. The skincare-makeup hybrid helps address signs of aging on the lips while making them smoother, plumper, and shinier.

Martha Stewart often gets compliments for her lips. Now, she reveals the product that keeps them looking youthful and plump. Elm Biosciences

During an intimate New York breakfast, Stewart told editors that the new formula is the secret behind her plump pout that fans always comment on in her selfies.

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Her makeup artist, Nicole Daisy Toye, applies the product to her lips every time before putting on other makeup for a smooth canvas.

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“I wanted a product that felt beautiful enough to wear every day while genuinely improving the overall appearance of my lips,” Stewart said. “Our Elemental Lip Serum has transformed my lips. They feel softer, look fuller, and have a smoother, healthier appearance.”

Elm Biosciences $ 45 Elm Biosciences Elemental Lip Serum Shop Now Elm Biosciences

The Elm Biosciences Elemental Lip Serum comes in three pigmented shades: Petal, a pink rose color; Mocha, a rich, chocolatey brown; and Blush, a warm peach shade.

The tint is sheer, giving you a hint of color with one swipe, but you can build opacity with a second coat.

In addition to the three colors, the product also comes in a clear formula. The Crystal Clear shade can be applied for extra shine throughout the day, or before bed to reap the hydrating benefits and wake up with smoother lips.

Before and after applying the Elm Biosciences Elemental Lip Serum in shade “Blush”. The Daily Beast

I was excited to try the product after reading all about its benefits, and, unsurprisingly, it did not disappoint.

The formula is buttery (not sticky), and the shine lasted over two hours. Four hours after applying it, my lips still felt hydrated and smooth. Usually, lip products dry my lips out or disappear altogether within an hour of wear.

Elm Biosciences $ 45 Elm Biosciences Elemental Lip Serum Shop Now Elm Biosciences

Immediately after applying the lip serum, my lips felt softer, looked fuller, and appeared plumper without the sting or burn.

The Elemental Lip Serum is infused with a blend of plumping hyaluronic acid and nourishing sunflower seed wax to lock in moisture for hours. It’s also enriched with line-smoothing peptides and antioxidants that help reduce the appearance of lines with regular use.

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The dermatologist-developed product was tested for a month by 54 women ages 35 to 65. Over 85 percent said the product addressed the appearance of lip aging and lip lines. 96 percent said their lips felt nourished and restored.

After just one use, I also noticed a clear difference.

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