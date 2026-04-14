Lifestyle NO PURSE, NO PROBLEM Martha Stewart Favors This Chic Phone Case Wristlet Over Bulky Handbags From the U.S. Open to the red carpet, the lifestyle mogul always has this chic phone case in hand. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Bandolier.

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Martha Stewart, 84, isn’t just the queen of hospitality; she’s also admired for her impeccable style, which effortlessly balances polish and practicality. Case in point: her favorite everyday accessory—a chic phone case wristlet with a built-in card holder.

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For the past few years, Stewart has sworn off bulky purses in favor of her go-to Bandolier wristlet phone cases. She frequently relies on the brand’s 3-in-1 design, which not only protects her phone but also stores essential cards and functions as a hands-free purse thanks to its adjustable strap.

In a 2023 interview with Vogue, Stewart summed up her minimalist approach perfectly: “What are handbags? I have a Bandolier phone case, which is my pocketbook.”

Martha Stewart with her phone case at the 2025 U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/Reuters

The Bandolier phone cases are available in a variety of colors and strap options, from adjustable cross-body straps to wristlets. Many of the styles also feature a back pocket with a snap closure that can fit up to five cards.

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Stewart has taken her phone cases everywhere from red carpets to the U.S. Open, switching them up to match her outfits.

It appears Stewart rotates a collection of at least three options: black, tan, and brown.

Bandolier $ 98 Bandolier Maya Wristlet Phone Case Designed with premium, 100 percent genuine top-grain leather, this elegant phone case-wallet hybrid is the perfect hands-free accessory—especially for those of us who are prone to losing our phones and wallets. Shop At Bandolier

Stewart is not the only famous fan of the practical-chic accessory brand. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Cindy Crawford have also been spotted with a Bandolier case in hand.

Each case features an open-front design for easy access to your phone, a microfiber inner lining, and a raised bezel to protect it from drops, spills, and scratches.

The accessory is perfect for someone always on the go, like Stewart, who revealed in March that her schedule is so busy that there is no time left for dating.

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