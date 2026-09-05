GOLDEN AGE GLAMOUR Martha Stewart, 85, Brings Back Her Signature Haircut With a New Twist She thanked her go-to hairstylist for “making me look so good.” Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Martha Stewart, 85, has returned to the signature hairstyle that inspired countless hair appointments among her many fans.

The lifestyle mogul’s latest cut is closer to her typical blond bob than her last hair update, in which she debuted a trendy rose gold color. Still, the voluminous blowout and elegant face-framing pieces add an Old Hollywood touch.

Stewart revealed her fresh hair in a joint Instagram post snapped at the Julien Farel salon in the Regency Hotel. She posed with renowned celebrity hairstylist and salon owner Julien Farel, smiling wide in two mirror selfies featuring Farel and trusted colorist Parvin Klein.

Martha Stewart, 85, shares a mirror selfie of her updated hairstyle with celebrity hairstylist Julien Farel and renowned colorist Parvin Klein on Instagram. Martha Stewart/Instagram

“Yesterday my lovely @parvinklein colored my hair as she has done for more than thirty years,” Stewart said in the post. “Julien, even though he is in very high demand, offered to blow-dry my newly refreshed locks. We had a great conversation.”

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She and Farel are both tennis fans, she said, noting that their conversation was “mostly about tennis.”

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“Parvin popped back for a photo—thanks for making me look so good,” she added in the caption.

Farel and his team have several prominent public figures as clients, including Brooke Shields, Sienna Miller, and Katie Couric.

Klein is known for perfecting a signature shade of blond known as the “Bergdorf Blonde.”

While Stewart doesn’t shy away from a hair glow-up, she’s denied plastic surgery. She told People that she sees Dr. Dan Belkin, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, for cosmetic procedures, including fillers, about “once every four months.”

Martha Stewart in her signature blond bob hairstyle at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards ub Los Angeles. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

“I don’t think I need it,” Stewart said about plastic surgery. “I do facial exercises and have the best facials from Mario Badescu and Georgia Louise. Peptides are very good. I take a few peptides. So that’s what I do. I’m more a maintenance kind of person.”

She added, “I’m not getting boobs done and hips and butts and stuff like that.”

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