I Tried the Newly Relaunched Marc Jacobs Beauty Line—Here’s My Honest Verdict
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Is there anything worse than falling in love with a beauty product only for it to get discontinued? Maybe you’re still pining over the Bite’s Lip Mask, Becca’s Opal Primer, or Givenchy’s Prisme Libre Powder—with the talc. Since 2021, I’ve been mourning the loss of Marc Jacobs Beauty. The buttery bronzer, the stay-all-day gel eyeliner, and especially the mascara: I wore products from the collection every day until they disappeared.
In reality, the beloved brand was discontinued when its licensing partnership with Kendo ended. Then, in 2023, Coty announced plans to revive the beauty business. Given that Coty has held the license for Marc Jacobs Fragrances for more than 20 years, the move made sense. Beauty lovers have been waiting with bated breath ever since. And now, it’s finally here: Marc Jacobs Beauty is back—but it looks nothing like its former self.
Gone is the sleek black packaging with white font. Marc Jacobs Beauty 2.0 is all about maximalism. “I think about beauty the way I think about fashion: it’s an area for creativity and self-expression. Marc Jacobs Beauty represents joy, and is a celebration of how we can use makeup to express ourselves through color, through texture, and shape,” the designer said in a statement provided by the brand.
Jacobs did not hold back with his expression. The new Marc Jacobs Beauty is bold, with charm motifs designating each category: the iconic daisy for complexion, a five-pointed star for eyes, and a heart for lips. Everything is exaggerated, featuring a soft touch and metallic charms. Jacobs wants you to have fun with it.
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Nothing about my aesthetic is minimalist, so I really love the new packaging. It delivers a little dose of joy when everything in the world feels a little bleak. Packaging aside, the real question is: Will the formulas be as good as the originals? Because Jacobs and Coty relaunched many similar items, such as gel eyeliner, bronzer, and volumizing mascara, just for people like me who still miss the original brand. But these formulas are different based on the ingredient list.
To test the brand pre-launch, I received a few shades of Legally Bronze Talc-Free Blurring Powder Bronzer, Joystick Buildable Cream Blush Stick, Born Star Cream-to-Powder Long-Wear Eyeshadow, and Flashes Lash-Defining Volume Mascara. I didn’t choose the shades; the brand just sent me what they could ahead of the wide release. But I was more curious about the formula and the wearability anyway. Keep reading to see what I thought about each.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Legally Bronze Talc-Free Blurring Powder Bronzer
Joystick Buildable Cream Blush Stick
Born Star Cream-to-Powder Long-Wear Eyeshadow
Flashes Lash-Defining Volume Mascara
While I haven’t tried the entire line yet, I’m giving Coty and Marc Jacobs all the flowers because this is a remarkably strong relaunch. And that’s coming from someone who has spent the last five years terribly missing the original products. The new Marc Jacobs Beauty doesn’t look much like its predecessor, but after testing the formulas, I don’t think it needs to. It feels like a new chapter rather than a recreation—and that’s what makes it exciting.
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