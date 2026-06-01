Lifestyle SECOND ACT I Tried the Newly Relaunched Marc Jacobs Beauty Line—Here’s My Honest Verdict The beauty relaunch I’ve been waiting five years for is finally here. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Marc Jacobs

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Is there anything worse than falling in love with a beauty product only for it to get discontinued? Maybe you’re still pining over the Bite’s Lip Mask, Becca’s Opal Primer, or Givenchy’s Prisme Libre Powder—with the talc. Since 2021, I’ve been mourning the loss of Marc Jacobs Beauty. The buttery bronzer, the stay-all-day gel eyeliner, and especially the mascara: I wore products from the collection every day until they disappeared.

In reality, the beloved brand was discontinued when its licensing partnership with Kendo ended. Then, in 2023, Coty announced plans to revive the beauty business. Given that Coty has held the license for Marc Jacobs Fragrances for more than 20 years, the move made sense. Beauty lovers have been waiting with bated breath ever since. And now, it’s finally here: Marc Jacobs Beauty is back—but it looks nothing like its former self.

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Gone is the sleek black packaging with white font. Marc Jacobs Beauty 2.0 is all about maximalism. “I think about beauty the way I think about fashion: it’s an area for creativity and self-expression. Marc Jacobs Beauty represents joy, and is a celebration of how we can use makeup to express ourselves through color, through texture, and shape,” the designer said in a statement provided by the brand.

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Jacobs did not hold back with his expression. The new Marc Jacobs Beauty is bold, with charm motifs designating each category: the iconic daisy for complexion, a five-pointed star for eyes, and a heart for lips. Everything is exaggerated, featuring a soft touch and metallic charms. Jacobs wants you to have fun with it.

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Elizabeth Denton.

Nothing about my aesthetic is minimalist, so I really love the new packaging. It delivers a little dose of joy when everything in the world feels a little bleak. Packaging aside, the real question is: Will the formulas be as good as the originals? Because Jacobs and Coty relaunched many similar items, such as gel eyeliner, bronzer, and volumizing mascara, just for people like me who still miss the original brand. But these formulas are different based on the ingredient list.

To test the brand pre-launch, I received a few shades of Legally Bronze Talc-Free Blurring Powder Bronzer, Joystick Buildable Cream Blush Stick, Born Star Cream-to-Powder Long-Wear Eyeshadow, and Flashes Lash-Defining Volume Mascara. I didn’t choose the shades; the brand just sent me what they could ahead of the wide release. But I was more curious about the formula and the wearability anyway. Keep reading to see what I thought about each.

Sephora $ 42 Marc Jacobs Beauty Legally Bronze Talc-Free Blurring Powder Bronzer As someone in the “light” skin category with neutral undertones, I prefer a neutral or cool-toned bronzer so it doesn’t show up orange on my skin. The brand promises that the bronzer is a two-in-one, since you can use it for an all-over sunkissed glow or a more sculpted, contoured look. The brand sent me shade 10 Fair (there are eight total), which I was worried would be too light for me, but the formula is very buildable without looking muddy. The shade is really natural, and the pigment is just sheer enough to be pretty foolproof. I also found the formula so soft (thanks to antioxidant-rich daisy flower oil), I applied it to my eyelids as a neutral base. Shop At Sephora

Sephora $ 35 Joystick Buildable Cream Blush Stick I own my fair share of blush sticks, and I find many house formulas so balmy and dewy that they last a mere hour on my face. I was happy to see that this formula delivers way more staying power than your average cream blush. Although it contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and daisy oil, it dries down quickly to a natural matte finish, making it suitable for all skin types (especially oily or acne-prone skin, which tends to stay away from creamy sticks). I went with the shades Pink Kink (an intense fuchsia) and Freaks & Cheeks (a deep plum). The shade names across this collection are incredible, as are the mix of bold and natural hues. Shop At Sephora

Sephora $ 29 Born Star Cream-to-Powder Long-Wear Eyeshadow The original Marc Jacobs Beauty brand especially excelled in the eye category. I received two shades of eyeshadow in the cutest star-shaped swivel compact: Spicy (a metallic copper) and Clapback (a pink & bronze duochrome). Like Joystick, the cream-to-powder formula dries to a natural matte finish. These colors are fun, and the packaging is bold, but each product has a sophisticated formula with high-pigment color that anyone of any age or skin type can wear. In fact, I didn’t use an eyeshadow primer, and the shadow didn’t crease at all. It stayed put all day without falling all over my face. Shop At Sephora

Sephora $ 29 Flashes Lash-Defining Volume Mascara What I was most excited about—and most nervous they wouldn’t get right—was the mascara. I was a loyal fan of the brand’s original Velvet Noir. This new version makes four big claims: bold, dramatic, buildable volume; lash conditioning with peptides and clover flower extract; up to 18 hours of smudge-proof, flake-free wear; and easy removal. I’m happy to say it lives up to the claims. Flashes is a bit of a wetter formula, which is what I like because natural mascara is not of interest to me. It’s easy to build without clumps and gives drama right away. The hourglass-shaped brush really does seem to reach every lash. I did a wear test, and after my long eight-to ten-hour day, most of my makeup had faded, but my lashes still looked great. It also came off easily with my regular cleanser. Shop At Sephora

While I haven’t tried the entire line yet, I’m giving Coty and Marc Jacobs all the flowers because this is a remarkably strong relaunch. And that’s coming from someone who has spent the last five years terribly missing the original products. The new Marc Jacobs Beauty doesn’t look much like its predecessor, but after testing the formulas, I don’t think it needs to. It feels like a new chapter rather than a recreation—and that’s what makes it exciting.

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