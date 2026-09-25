WAKE UP, MAKE UP We Tried Marc Jacobs Beauty’s New Long-Wearing Concealer—Here’s Our Honest Review Eight Daily Beast staffers tried Marc Jacobs’ new Nude Awakening Hydrating Concealer to see if it lives up to the hype. The Daily Beast

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Marc Jacobs’ return to makeup is arguably this year’s most highly anticipated beauty launch. When the brand shuttered its makeup department in 2021, fans of the original lineup quickly mourned the loss of cult-favorite products, including the oversized O! Mega Bronzer, high-impact Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter, and ultra-pigmented Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palettes. While Marc Jacobs kept its fragrance business on shelves—and kept expanding the collection—beauty fans eagerly waited for a makeup revival.

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That wait finally ended in May 2026, when the brand relaunched its makeup line. But this wasn’t the luxuriously polished, chic brand associated with its previous lineup. This time around, Marc Jacobs did a full 180, embracing playful, maximalist packaging, a wide-ranging color palette, and whimsical details inspired by the brand’s iconic Daisy motif. The new aesthetic also aligns with the fashion house’s penchant for voluminous proportions and exaggerated silhouettes.

So far, the brand hasn’t disappointed in translating that sensibility into makeup, with strong color payoff in its star-shaped eyeshadows and ultra-creamy textures in its blush sticks.

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Now, Marc Jacobs Beauty is taking the next step in expanding its lineup with the Nude Awakening Concealer, a medium-to-full-coverage formula that promises to hydrate the skin while delivering long-lasting wear and a lightweight feel. That’s a lot of promises for a concealer, so naturally, we put the new formula to the test.

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Below are our honest impressions of the new Marc Jacobs Nude Awakening Concealer.

Natalie Demaree, Beauty and Wellness Reporter

Natalie Demaree found her perfect match in the shade 310C. The Daily Beast

Natalie: “The first thing I noticed about the new Marc Jacobs concealer, aside from the adorable daisy charm on the bottle, was how clean it smelled. It reminded me of the scent from my Saie Beauty Glowy Super Gel, which I absolutely love.”

“I tried the shade 310C, and it was a perfect match for my warmer complexion. It blended easily with a sponge, felt light, and had a very natural finish that made my skin look so smooth. While I liked the lightness of the coverage under my eyes, it was too light for larger blemishes.”

Sephora $ 36 Marc Jacobs Nude Awakening Concealer in 310C (Medium with Cool Undertones) “When I first used it, I noticed it only held through the early afternoon. I tried it again with a setting powder layered over, and it extended the wear time through the whole day.” Shop Now Sephora

“All in all, I think the price is worth it for a luxury concealer, and while it won’t replace my current Tower 28 concealer, which is long-lasting without the extra setting powder step (I like to keep my makeup routine minimal), I would consider using it again for shorter occasions, like an evening dinner.”

Mia Maguire, Managing Editor of Commerce

Mia Maguire thought the concealer was one of the best ones she's tried recently. The Daily Beast

Mia: “As some of my colleagues noted, I was surprised by how light the shade was on my very fair skin. Shade aside, the formula of this lightweight, creamy, medium-coverage concealer was impressive on first application. I don’t usually bother with concealer because I’m admittedly a bit lazy, and I also never seem to find a formula that doesn’t completely lift the foundation or tinted moisturizer underneath. ”

Sephora $ 36 Marc Jacobs Nude Awakening Concealer in 120W (Light with Warm Undertones) “While I may not be a concealer enthusiast (and certainly not an expert), this is hands down the best concealer I’ve tried in quite some time. The finish feels second-skin and luminous without being overly dewy or compromising staying power.” Shop Now Sephora

“While I didn’t test its claim of lasting 24 hours, I did have the concealer on for up to 12 hours the first time I tried it, and was shocked that it didn’t crease or settle into my fine lines and crow’s feet (and the temperature was a staggering 104 degrees that day).”

Heather Passaro, Executive Assistant

Heather Passaro wore the Marc Jacobs Beauty Nude Awakening Concealer to the office. The Daily Beast

Heather: “I applied this concealer with its built-in applicator after my usual serum, moisturizer, and foundation routine—the applicator itself was a pleasant surprise, nicer than your typical wand.”

“Blending took more effort than expected (I ended up using a brush instead of my usual fingertip) since the formula is on the thicker side, but the payoff is serious coverage: full enough that I never needed to layer it, with a natural rather than cakey finish.”

Sephora $ 36 Marc Jacobs Nude Awakening Concealer in 135N (Light with Neutral Undertones) “The tradeoff is texture: it did emphasize my fine lines and milia, and settles into lines more as the day goes on, though it holds up well overall. Under the eyes, it felt hydrating rather than drying.” Shop Now Sephora

“At $36, I think it’s worth it, though probably better suited to younger skin. I’d personally save this one for evening wear rather than everyday use, and a little goes a long way.”

Roosa Rahkonen, Beauty and Wellness Reporter

Roosa Rahkonen liked that the product was light enough to use under her eyes, yet she could layer it to cover a pimple. The Daily Beast

Roosa: “I was really impressed with this concealer’s formula. It feels extremely light and breathable on the skin, yet provides enough coverage to help cover my under-eyes.”

Sephora $ 36 Marc Jacobs Nude Awakening Concealer in 105C (Light with Cool Undertones) “The brush was a tad too big for my taste, so I applied the product with my fingers.” Shop Now Sephora

“It layers easily for fuller coverage without looking cakey, and instantly made its way to my top three favorite concealers.”

Laura Esposito, Breaking News Reporter

Laura Esposito used the product as a foundation, and it became a staple she wears to the office. The Daily Beast

Laura: “I love it. The foundation blends smoothly, and the brush it comes with it helpful to apply evenly throughout my face.”

Sephora $ 36 Marc Jacobs Nude Awakening Concealer in 235W (Light Medium with Warm Undertones) “After applying, the foundation is so light I can barely feel it on my face. I don’t feel it weighing me down after a few hours, the way that I feel with other foundations.” Shop Now Sephora

“My one issue with the foundation is that it can look a little oily after a full day’s wear—I still think it’s worth purchasing, though!”

Annabella Rosciglione, Breaking News Reporter

Annabella Rosciglione was impressed with how long-lasting the Marc Jacobs Beauty Nude Awakening Concealer was. The Daily Beast

Annabella: “I really enjoyed this concealer! I used a brush, and it blended seamlessly with my other makeup. I liked that it had more full coverage, but that it still felt light on my face. It didn’t feel patchy or like it clung to any dry spots either, which was a plus.”

Sephora $ 36 Marc Jacobs Nude Awakening Concealer in 225N (Light Medium with Neutral Undertones) “I like to do a more glowy look, and I felt like this was the perfect addition to my glowy routine.” Shop Now Sephora

“I feel like it lasted well through the day, even commuting to work in the New York summer heat. Overall, I’d recommend the product!”

Sam Escobar, Senior Editor of The Looker

Sam Escobar thought the Marc Jacobs Beauty Nude Awakening Concealer met all of the requirements for a great concealer: “It was buildable, blendable, and non-drying.” The Daily Beast

Sam: “My skin tone is now a bit darker than the shade I tried, as I spent about a week on a boat in the ocean between requesting my specific color and trying it. Still, I can already tell this concealer will have a starring role in my late autumn/winter lineup, once the days get shorter (sigh) and my complexion lightens back up a bit.”

Sephora $ 36 Marc Jacobs Nude Awakening Concealer in 110N (Light with Neutral Undertones) “This formula is everything I want in a concealer: buildable, blendable, and non-drying.” Shop Now Sephora

“It may not be the right choice for someone who prefers the sheerest coverage, as it starts at a medium level and builds from there, but for my specific desires—to reduce dark circles, to adequately cover up blemishes, to even out redness—it is a fantastic option.”

Pia Bello, Beauty and Wellness Intern

Pia Bello thought the product was great for reducing redness and covering her under-eye area. The Daily Beast

Pia says: “I’m a little difficult to impress when it comes to base products. As someone who rarely ever wears foundation, I rely heavily on concealer, which means the bar is set pretty high. Still, I’ll have to give Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Nude Awakening Concealer its flowers. Despite its medium-to-full coverage formula, the concealer didn’t get patchy or cakey throughout the day, even without setting it with powder.”

Sephora $ 36 Marc Jacobs Nude Awakening Concealer in 210O (Light Medium with Olive Undertones) “Because I have dry skin, I gravitate towards deeply hydrating but lightweight formulas. The Marc Jacobs concealer definitely benefited from that extra moisture.” Shop Now Sephora

“I think it excels most at toning down redness, evening out my complexion, and brightening my sleep-deprived under-eyes. But it tends to struggle with concealing breakouts—though I appreciate that it didn’t worsen my active pimples. Still, it felt much lighter than most full-coverage formulas I’ve tried. Of note: the shades come out lighter than they do on the site, so I’d definitely go two shades darker than usual.”

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