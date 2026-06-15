Lifestyle Botch & Learn Manosphere Clown’s Plastic Surgery Reveal Draws Brutal Backlash Fans say the 20-year-old “looksmaxxer” lost “all his unique facial character” as a result of the procedure. TikTok/Clavicular

Streamer and influencer Braden Eric Peters—better known by his online handle Clavicular—is facing a brutal backlash after his latest attempt at “looksmaxxing” left followers longing for his old face.

The 20-year-old internet personality, who has built a massive audience documenting his yearslong quest to become more attractive—a pursuit among young men referred to as “looksmaxxing”—underwent a rhinoplasty earlier this month. But when Peters finally revealed the results, critics quickly accused him of doing the exact opposite of what he set out to achieve.

“Botched, unfortunately,” one user wrote on X. “His natural nose with the wider nostril flair gave him a more aggressively masculine look…new nose is a boy’s nose, too thin for his face.”

Fans tore into Peters' “botched” appearance less than a month after his nose job. TikTok/Clavicular

Another viewer declared Peters had lost “all his unique facial character,” while others claimed the procedure made him look noticeably more feminine.

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The procedure was performed by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer, who goes by Dr. Miami online, and livestreamed for Peters’ audience. Peters said he originally consulted Salzhauer about a facial scar before deciding to move forward with the nose job.

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“My nose is more straight, it’s less wide, the alar base and the tip is derotated slightly,” Peters explained after the procedure. The alar base is along the bottom of the nose where the nostrils meet the upper lip and cheek areas.

Fans pointed out that Peters' nasal tip appeared to droop slightly. TikTok/Clavicular

The influencer’s reveal came less than a month after surgery, despite rhinoplasty results often taking roughly six to 12 months to fully settle as swelling subsides. That timeline has done little to stop the internet from delivering its verdict.

Rather than retreat from the criticism, Peters has leaned into it. In one TikTok, he posed beside a Michael Jackson impersonator while wearing a post-operation nose bandage and jokingly asked viewers: “Who had a better nose job?”

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Commenters weren’t exactly sympathetic.

“It looks awful, [not going to lie],” one person replied.

The nose job is only the latest chapter in Peters’ increasingly extreme pursuit of what he calls “ascending to Chad” status—the pinnacle of male attractiveness in online looksmaxing culture.

“You’re lowkey descending,” another commenter jabbed, using Peters’s favorite looksmaxxing catchphrase against him.

Peters seemed to acknowledge the growing backlash himself, reposting an old video with the caption: “[Point of view:] You descended, but there was once a time.”

Prior to his surgery, Peters rated himself a 6.5 out of 10. TikTok/Clavicular

Still, he insists his critics are judging too early.

“Once the swelling goes down, I am going to be mogging; that’s all there is to it,” Peters said during a livestream. Mogging is a slang term originating in the manosphere. It generally refers to one person’s ability to outperform another.

Reading comments accusing him of being “botched,” he shrugged off the brutal opinions. “Whatever you guys want to claim, I don’t give a f---, personally; I know it looks good,” he added.

Peters underwent a cosmetic procedure to alter his ears while still recovering from his nose job. TikTok/Clavicular

While still recovering from rhinoplasty, Peters also underwent an otoplasty, a cosmetic procedure that alters the appearance of the ears, and had his impacted wisdom teeth removed. The resulting facial swelling sparked another round of online mockery, prompting him to tell viewers: “Please don’t bully me. I am just bloated, that’s it.”

Peters’ obsession with transforming his appearance stretches back six years.

In an April interview with 60 Minutes Australia, he said he began taking testosterone at 14 and later experimented with a wide range of drugs and pharmaceuticals in pursuit of what he describes as “biohacking.”

Peters admitted that the swelling from his wisdom tooth surgery made him feel insecure while livestreaming. TikTok/Clavicular

Among the treatments he has publicly discussed are testosterone replacement therapy, aromatase inhibitors intended to keep his growth plates open longer, and even methamphetamine, which he said he used to suppress his appetite.

Before turning to cosmetic surgery, Peters also experimented with so-called “bone smashing,” a controversial and dangerous practice that involves repeatedly striking facial bones in an attempt to stimulate changes in appearance.

Using a trophy before his parents confiscated it, and later his own fists, Peters said he hoped to create “microfractures” that would rebuild stronger.

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