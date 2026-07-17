Lifestyle SKIN DEEP Pop Icon, 42, Shares Unfiltered Video of Her Postpartum Body The “This Is Us” star posted a candid video of the “loose skin” around her stomach after having three kids. Getty Images/Instagram/Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore offered her social media followers an unfiltered look at her stomach after having three children.

​Known for playing Rebecca Pearson, the mother of triplets in the NBC family drama This Is Us, Moore is now a 42-year-old mother juggling three children of her own off-screen.

​On July 16, Moore shared a candid video showing her postpartum body on Instagram.

Mandy Moore wore a striking floral-print Rodarte gown to attend the HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at the Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022, while pregnant with her second child. Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

​The video shows the A Walk To Remember star in the mirror, with her face out of sight and her stomach centered. As she moves, she pulls the skin around her abdomen up and down before shrugging at the camera.

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She captioned the story, “After 3 kids in 3 and ½ years, this is what my body looks like. Loose skin and all.”

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​Her next Instagram post was a video of her doing an assisted pull-up, turning it into a burpee, then a box jump, before hoisting herself back up onto the bar to do it all over again.

Mandy Moore posted a candid Instagram video showing her postpartum "loose skin." Instagram/Mandy Moore

​She captioned the clip, “Also, I’m super awkward and not a natural athlete, but I’m committed to getting stronger for the long run.”

​Moore has three children under six. She and her husband of eight years, singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith, 40, welcomed her first child, Gus, in 2021.

Mandy Moore shares a fitness video on her Instagram story, in which she does a pull-up and other exercises. Instagram/Mandy Moore

The couple had her second son, Oscar, in 2022 and a daughter, Louise, in 2024.

​The actress has previously spoken about her motherhood journey.

Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore attend an event at NBCU FYC House on May 25, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. The couple has been married for eight years. David Livingston/Getty Images

​In a January episode of the Conversations With Cam podcast, Moore shared that she was postpartum while filming two separate projects.

Mandy Moore appears in a scene from the series ‘This Is Us’ in 2016. NBC/Ron Batzdorff

​Podcast host Cameron Rogers asked, “Walk us through that. How the hell…No, like literally how did you do that?”

​“I am incredibly lucky that I had support, A, and B, a job that allowed me to have my child come with me.” Moore responded, “I know that is not the case for most parents, working parents.”

Mandy Moore smiles on the red carpet as she attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards in 2022. PHIL MCCARTEN/REUTERS

“So, with This Is Us, I was like four weeks postpartum,“ Moore said. ”I was able to have Gus come with me to work because I was nursing. So I would work and nurse and work and nurse and so having the privilege of having somebody there with my baby to help make that a reality was incredible.”

​Throughout filming her drama series, Dr. Death, Moore had similar support while nursing her son, Oscar.

“I feel lucky because my postpartum journey was fairly easy. And I know that’s not everybody’s story,” she said. “I felt good. I felt healthy.”

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