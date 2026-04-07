Lululemon’s New Animal Print Collection Proves Leopard Is a Neutral
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I’ve long maintained that leopard print isn’t just for fall and winter accessorizing; it’s a trend-proof, year-round neutral. Fashion people have treated it as such for decades, working it seamlessly into everything from denim to statement coats, and now it’s officially made its way into the activewear space. Case in point: Lululemon’s latest drop, which makes a strong case for leopard as spring’s print du jour (yes, even at the gym).
There’s something to be said for the motivational power of a great workout outfit, and this wild new collection in my forever-favorite print has me unusually eager to hit the gym—or at least look the part. Let’s be honest: I’ll be wearing my leopard-print Aligns every chance I get, not just to Pilates or the gym.
The drop features two takes on the traditional leopard print: a classic brown colorway and a cooler, grey-black iteration that feels a bit more understated. Even better, the prints are splashed across a lineup of Lululemon’s greatest hits for both men and women, including the ever-reliable, booty-lifting Align High-Rise Leggings (my favorite leggings of all time), the Define Cropped Hooded Jacket, and, of course, the cult-favorite Everywhere Belt Bag.
Like most of Lululemon’s limited edition drops (especially those with coveted prints), this new collection is selling out quickly. Given Lululemon’s track record with buzzy prints launches, a restock is unlikely. In other words, if you want to get your paws on some new leopard pieces, consider this your sign to pounce.
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Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets
Lululemon’s Align Pants are a bestseller for a reason: the booty-lifting, buttery soft Nulu fabric gives you supreme comfort and range of motion while keeping everything in place—even in downward dog.
Define Cropped Jacket Nulu
This fan-favorite cropped jacket is perfect for tossing on post-hot Pilates.
Everywhere Belt Bag
The viral belt bag in statement-making leopard print? Yes, please.
Mile Maker Ripstop Lined Short
These top-rated running shorts are designed to keep you cool and dry thanks to Lululemon’s proprietary sweat-wicking fabric.
Align No Line High-Rise Pant
These high-rise Aligns are as soft and flattering as the original, but are designed without the front seam for a smoother effect.
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