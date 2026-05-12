Lifestyle SWEET DREAMS These Earplugs Are a Dream for Side Sleepers Loop’s Dream earplugs are a must for sleeping soundly on airplanes, next to snoring partners, and in noisy hotel rooms. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Loop.

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I’ve always considered myself a good sleeper, so using earplugs on a regular basis was never part of my routine. Plus, any time I had worn earplugs in the past, I found they fell out of my smaller ears, making them more of a distraction than a sleep aid. Between frequent work travel and moving to noisy New York City recently, I finally decided to revisit earplugs—and haven’t looked back since trying the Loop’s Dream earplugs.

Designed specifically for sleepers, Loop’s Dream earplugs are made from a super soft silicone that I barely feel in my ear—in fact, they almost feel like they’re supposed to be in there.

The circular, flatter shape is designed to fit snugly in your ear canal and stay in place all night (or all nap) long, making them perfect for side sleepers like me. The problem with typical earplugs and sleeping on your side is that the pressure from the pillow pushes the earplugs deeper into the ear than they should, leading to discomfort or the earplugs falling out completely. The Dream’s thoughtful design avoids that issue entirely.

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Loop $ 50 Loop Dream Noise-Reduction Sleep Earplugs I’ve never been a fan of products that cancel noise completely (mainly because I find them disorienting), but the Loop Dream reduces noise by up to 27 dB, similar to being underwater—and sans the dizziness. Shop At Loop

Noise from New York City bars, loud pedestrians, and honking horns is muffled with these in. On airplanes, the engine noise is much less distracting, especially when it’s time to snooze on a long-haul journey—and if you’re sleeping next to a snoring partner, these will definitely help.

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Traveling with the Loop Dream earplugs is refreshingly low-maintenance, too. They come with a compact carrying case that slips easily into a purse, carry-on, or even a jacket pocket, so I never have to dig around for them mid-flight or at bedtime. The soft silicone design is also surprisingly easy to keep clean—any wax or buildup wipes away in seconds.

Because the ears are such a sensitive and complex area, I’m admittedly picky about what I use in and around them. I avoid Q-tips, cheap metals, and frankly, most uncomfortable earplugs that leave my ears aching by morning. But the Loop Dream earplugs have earned a permanent spot in my nightly routine. Between the comfort, noise reduction, and genuinely better sleep quality, they’ve become one of those rare wellness products I now refuse to travel—or sleep—without.

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